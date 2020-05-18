Register
17:13 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei company logo in a company store in Madrid

    Huawei Slams 'Unjustified' US Tech Rules, Vows To 'Survive, Move Forward' Amid Renewed US Trade War

    © Sputnik / Alehandro Martinez Velez
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/17/1078421701_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_51f923f385b2d78494736e3c2835eb5a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005181079341980-huawei-slams-unjustified-us-tech-rules-vows-to-survive-move-forward-amid-renewed-us-trade-war/

    A major keynote speech from a high-ranking official in the world's largest telecoms equipment addressed concerns on tensions in the US trade war on China, which skyrocketed in following the Trump Administration's renewed ban on US firms doing business with the Chinese firm.

    Huawei Technologies was striving to move forward amid numerous global challenges, company rotating chairman, Guo Ping announced during his keynote speech at the company's 17th annual Global Analyst Summit on Monday.

    The speech, entitled "Huawei: A Year And Beyond" was attended by over 2,000 members of the press as well as thought leaders and analysts, both online and at the event in Shenzhen.

    Speaking on Huawei's experience and business performance over the past year, Mr Guo Ping said: "Over the past year, many technologies became unavailable to us. Despite this, Huawei struggled to survive and is striving to move forward."

    He added that the world was an "integrated collaborative system" and that trends in globalisation "shouldn't and will not likely be reversed".

    He said: "Fragmented standards and supply chains benefit no one, and further fragmentation will have a severe impact on the entire industry.

    A cameraman records during Huawei stream product launch event in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    5G is OFF: Trump Extends US Telecom Supply Chain Ban on Huawei Amid Calls to Wind Down Trade War
    According to Huawei, earnings from the digital economy would reach $23tn US dollars by 2025 and the company saw "more opportunities than challenges" for the industry.

    The statements come just days after the US Department of Commerce extended trade restrictions against Huawei a second year, forcing US firms with US-based technologies to apply for licences in order to buy and sell with the Chinese firm.

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) also stopped new processor orders with Huawei, citing fears its operations would be affected by the Trump administration's new restrictions set to come info force in September.

    Huawei Statement on US Government Foreign Product Rule Changes

    Speaking further on the developments, Huawei issued a statement saying the company "categorically" opposed amendments from the US Department of Commerce to foreign direct product rules targeting the company.

    The US placed Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese firms on an Entity list in mid-May last year, "without justification", and despite limiting access to key industrial and technological elements, the company "remained committed to complying with all US government rules and regulations", the statement read.

    Huawei had also fulfilled all contractual obligations to customers and suppliers, and "survived and forged ahead against all odds," the spokesperson added.

    "in its relentless pursuit to tighten its stranglehold on our company, the US government has decided to proceed and completely ignore the concerns of many companies and industry associations. This decision was arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire industry worldwide," the statement read.

    New measures would impact the "expansion, maintenance, and continuous operations of networks" worth hundreds of billions across over 170 countries, impacting services for over 3bn users worldwide.

    "To attack a leading company from another country, the US government has intentionally turned its back on the interests of Huawei's customers and consumers. This goes against the US government’s claim that it is motivated by network security", the company said.

    Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Forced Compliance? Chipmaker TSMC Stops New Huawei Orders Amid US Trade War, $12bn Arizona Fab Plans
    Such decisions would have a "serious impact" on numerous global industries, harming trust and collaboration in the global semiconductor industry supply chain and increase conflicts and losses, the statement said.

    "The US is leveraging its own technological strengths to crush companies outside its own borders. This will only serve to undermine the trust international companies place in US technology and supply chains. Ultimately, this will harm US interests," the spokesperson said.

    The Chinese tech firm would begin a comprehensive examination of the new rules and expects business to "inevitably" be affected as it seeks a solution to the new measures.

    "We hope that our customers and suppliers will continue to stand with us and minimize the impact of this discriminatory rule," the statement concluded.

    The Trump administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US president Donald Trump, among others, have accused the Chinese tech giant of potentially spying for Chinese authorities, which both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly and sharply denied.

    To date, US authorities have presented no evidence supporting its claims against the Chinese firm.

    Related:

    The Chips Are Up: Huawei Mass-Produces Mobiles With Mainland Chipmaker SMIC in Major Trade War Win
    China’s Planned Retaliatory Steps Against New US Crackdown on Huawei May Come as ‘Nuke Bomb’
    Huawei Will ‘Inevitably’ be Damaged by Latest US Crackdown, But Will Resolve Problem, Exec Says
    Forced Compliance? Chipmaker TSMC Stops New Huawei Orders Amid US Trade War, $12bn Arizona Fab Plans
    Tags:
    US-China relations, US-China trade war, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse