Russia to File 2nd Arbitration Request in WTO Dispute With US on Tariffs

Formal consultations between Russia and the United States in the framework of the dispute, which were held on August 30, were unsuccessful. Moscow filed the first request with WTO on October 18.
"As we expected, the United States blocked today the establishment of an arbitration panel to consider the dispute over tariffs on steel and aluminum," the ministry's press service said in a statement.
The minister underlined that Washington would not have the right to block the creation of a new arbitration group.
"Russia will refile the request for the establishment of an arbitration group in November. This way, the group will be established automatically, as the United States will not have the right to block this decision again," the ministry stressed.
READ MORE: Hearing Dispute on US Metal Tariffs Would Damage WTO's Viability — US Envoy
According to the WTO dispute resolution procedure, the establishment of a panel is requested after the stage of formal consultations, if the parties do not find a mutually acceptable way to resolve the dispute without consideration by the arbitrators.
READ MORE: US, China Ask for WTO Resolution Panel Over Metal Tariffs Dispute
All comments
Show new comments (0)