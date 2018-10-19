Register
09:40 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US, China Ask for WTO Resolution Panel Over Metal Tariffs Dispute

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States is requesting a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel to arbitrate a dispute over international retaliation against US tariffs on steel and aluminum, while China has also requested that a panel of experts be created in the WTO to resolve disagreements.

    The requests were filed on Tuesday and they cover tariffs by China, the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, imposed after a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% duty on aluminum imports by the US, introduced on national security grounds, the anonymous source told Reuters.

    READ MORE: ‘Shaking the Tree’: Trump Call to Quit WTO a Blessing in Disguise Says Bloc Head

    Canada, Mexico, and China had also planned to ask for a WTO panel examining American tariffs on metals, another anonymous source said. Earlier on Thursday, Norway said that it, along with the EU and other countries would seek the WTO dispute group’s help over the clash of tariffs since consultations with the United States hadn't provided any viable solutions.

    “We believe that the additional US duty on steel and aluminum is contrary to WTO rules,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement, adding that Norway as well as others would be asking for an independent assessment of the matter.

    “Together with the EU and several others, we asked the WTO today to establish a dispute resolution panel on the additional U.S. duty,” she said.

    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    WTO Says Global Trade Growth Falling Amid Tariffs Disputes
    The reports that the US is going to address the WTO about the retaliation to tariffs occurred at the same time as the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that Beijing had filed a request for the WTO to establish an expert group to determine whether the tariffs imposed by the US administration on imports of steel and aluminum were legal.

    In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said the tariffs on imported steel and aluminum imposed in March of this year was an act of protectionism that seriously undermined multinational trade rules.

    "The US steel and aluminum duties, explained by national security interests, in fact, represent trade protectionism and bring significant damage to international trade rules. A lot of WTO member states, including China, have opposed them," the ministry said.

    Russia requested the establishment of an arbitration panel on Thursday. China made its request on the same day.

    The creation of an expert panel is a stage in the WTO dispute settlement procedure that is invoked if the parties fail to resolve their disagreements during bilateral consultations.

    On Wednesday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC that trade negotiations with China have been paused, lowering expectations that the countries would be able to make substantial progress toward an agreement at an upcoming G20 meeting.

    Related:

    ‘Shaking the Tree’: Trump Call to Quit WTO a Blessing in Disguise Says Bloc Head
    Turkey to Impose Steel Import Quotas on October 17 - WTO
    Qatar Starts New WTO Proceedings Against Saudi Arabia
    WTO Says Global Trade Growth Falling Amid Tariffs Disputes
    Tags:
    tariff war, steel tariffs, aluminum, tariffs, World Trade Organization (WTO), Norway, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse