Hearing Dispute on US Metal Tariffs Would Damage WTO's Viability - US Envoy

Earlier, the United States requested that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel judge a row over international reprisals against US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The US WTO envoy Dennis Shea was "deeply disappointed" by the EU push to litigate over the US metals tariffs and has urged EU members to consider their broader interests.

He added that discussions on metals tariffs with Canada and Mexico were constructive and hopeful of reaching agreement.

The envoy also said that going ahead with hearings on US tariff disputes would undermine the viability of the WTO.

Since March, the Trump administration has introduced a series of tariffs on foreign imports, prompting a backlash from many of Washington's trade partners. The European Union, China and Mexico have all imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to Trump's duties on steel and aluminum.

BRICS members China, India and Russia, as well as other states have also initiated disputes against the US measures within the World Trade Organization (WTO).