Register
23:14 GMT +303 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    'Psychopath's Trade War': Economist Slams Trump Economic Moves

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Internationally recognized US economist Jeffrey Sachs - a shortlisted candidate for World Bank president in 2012 - has blasted moves by US President Donald Trump, accusing the increasingly isolated American leader of declaring a “psychopath's trade war.”

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at the end of a two-day cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alberta, Canada January 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Chris Bolin
    Canada 'Insulted' by the US Viewing It as Threat to National Security - Trudeau
    In Friday's strong condemnation of White House economic policies abroad — including the probability of a trade war with longterm allies in North America and Europe — Sachs noted that "Trump's trade actions are blatantly illegal. They are flimsily justified as an act of national security, but this is sheer nonsense," cited by The Hill.

    Sachs, director of Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Development, acknowledged that leaders and economic experts around the world have unsuccessfully puzzled to identify a strategy behind Trump's seemingly childish policy announcements.

    "By instinct, we strive to make sense of Trump's nonsense, implicitly assuming some hidden strategy," Sachs remarked, pointing out, "There is none."

    The globally recognized economic expert has previously issued stinging criticism of the strikingly polarizing 45th US president — particularly in describing a Trump speech to the United Nations General Assembly as "ugly" and "provocative" — and now predicts that new aluminum and steel tariffs will negatively impact the US dollar against global currency markets, as well as rapidly increasing US debt worldwide.

    Heads of state in the northern hemisphere have also lambasted Trump following his tariff declaration, describing the seemingly capricious move as an insult to long-standing US allies.

    "Let me be clear: these tariffs are totally unacceptable," observed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday after Trump's pronouncement.

    Flags of Russia and EU
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Stop 'Russia Bashing': EU Turns to Russia Amid Tariff Spat with Washington

    "Canadians have served alongside Americans in two world wars and in Korea. From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan, we have fought and died together," Trudeau detailed, cited by CNN.

    EU authorities also noted that the bloc would never accept Trump's threat of US trade restrictions.

    "This is not the way we do business, and certainly not between long standing partners, friends and allies," stated EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström, cited by The Hill.

    "The EU's response will be proportionate and in accordance with [World Trade Organization] rules," Malmström remarked.

    Related:

    Few Days Left to Avoid Trade War Between EU-US - French Minister
    Guns and Butter: How China's Military Buildup Relates to Trade War With US
    EU 'Not at War With Anyone' on Trade But Will Protect Its Interests - Mogherini
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, psychopath, psychological problems, trade war, EU, United Nations, White House, Columbia University, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, UN General Assembly, Justin Trudeau, Jeffrey Sachs, Donald Trump, Cecilia Malmstrom, European Union, Europe, EU, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok