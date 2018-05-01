Register
13:53 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Washington.

    EU Demands More as US Extends Temporary Tariff Exemptions, Trade War Put on Hold

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just hours before the temporary exclusion for higher tariffs on EU steel and aluminum expire, Trump postpones the decision for a month. The tariff row has already put the transatlantic partner at the edge of a trade war, as the EU threatens to tax import from the US.

    The US President has delayed the decision on imposing higher steel and aluminum tariffs for the EU, Canada and Mexico until June 1. These countries as well as Brazil, Australia and Argentina had enjoyed temporary exemptions, which were to expire by May 1.

    The White House informed that it has “reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia, and Brazil with respect to steel and aluminum,” promising to finalize the details shortly, but stated that the negotiations with European countries as well as Mexico and Canada will carry on for another 30 days. By now, only South Korea, which agreed to cap its steel exports by 30%, can enjoy the permanent exemption that the EU and other countries strive for.

    While the permanent exemption remained in question, the EU reacts with reserve, stating the EU Commission “takes note” of the decision and criticizing the US for destabilization. The EU expressed its willingness to discuss current market access issues, but stress that they “will not negotiate under threat.”

    “The US decision prolongs market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions. The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from these measures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security,” the statement reads, adding that “overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors does not originate in the EU.”

    The decision was welcomed by the UK government spokesperson, who voiced commitment for further work, called a further exemption positive.

    “We remain concerned about the impact of these tariffs on global trade and will continue to work with the EU on a multilateral solution to the global problem of overcapacity, as well as to manage the impact on domestic markets,” the statement read.

    The German government said in an official statement, that Germany “still basically expects that the United States will provide a long-term exemption [from the new US tariffs for the European Union]."

    It also stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue between the European Union and the United States on the issue, adding that the escalation of trade relations was neither in EU nor in US interests.

    Spring Break in Tariff Row

    The tensions have been growing since March 23, when Donald Trump, reflecting upon his MAGA campaign concept, posed a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tax on aluminum, claiming to be protect the US producers from unfair competition, foremost from Chinese enterprises, and boost national security.

    This move sparked discontent among the key US trading partners, especially the EU, as trade between them totaled $1.1 trillion last year, higher than any other country’s share. The EU insists on a permanent exemption, but the US pushes its allies for concessions similar to South Korea's.

    READ MORE: Zero Sum Game: The US Rolls Out ‘Trade War’ Ultimatum for Europe

    Brussels has taken a tough stance on the matter, as its chief officials claim that retaliatory measures inherent in a full-scale trade war would be taken if the EU isn't excluded from new protective tariffs. The EU has threatened to respond to the tariff, which could hit its $7.7 billion in exports to the US with taxes on US goods, such as steel, orange juice, jeans, whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which account for $3.4 billion in exports.

    While EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem dismissed any possibility of negotiations with the US until Europe is guaranteed an "unconditional and permanent" exemption from tariffs, some of the country’s officials offered to negotiate, fearing the consequences of a potential trade war. Just recently German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier told the German broadcaster ARD that Europe should put an offer for the US on the table.

    The trade issues became one of the topics of the talks between Donald Trump and Angela Merkel, as the German Chancellor visited the White House last week right after France’s President Emanuel Macron departed. It remained unclear if the US plans to grant the permanent exclusion, as Trump repeated his claim that the US and Germany “need a reciprocal relationship, which we don't have” in the final press conference.

    Related:

    Germany Expects Long-Term EU Exemption From US Tariffs
    US Likely to Extend Steel, Aluminum Tariff Exemptions for Allies – Reports
    Trump Extends Metal Tariff Talks With EU, Canada, Mexico for 30 Days
    EU Countries Must Not Split Over US Import Tariffs – German Foreign Minister
    'We Are not Afraid': EU Stands-Up to Trade 'Bullies' in Tariff Row With US
    EU May Respond to US Metal Tariffs With Safeguard Measures - Juncker
    Tags:
    import tariffs, trade war, steel, international trade, aluminum, Trump Tariffs, EU, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Cecilia Malmstrom, Washington DC, EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse