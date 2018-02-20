Register
22:57 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)

    Not a Trade War? EU Will Retaliate if Its Industries Are Affected by US Tariffs

    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    210

    The United States and European Union may find themselves at odds following Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross proposal to introduce substantial tariffs and quotas on steel and aluminum imports. The European Commission signaled that it could retaliate if EU industries are affected.

    Although the United States and the European Union are not in a state of trade war, the EU is ready to take measures in case Washington's actions threaten EU countries' exports, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference Tuesday.

    "We would be taking appropriate measures to defend EU industry and we stand ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive measures by the United States," he said.

    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)
    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    US-Proposed Industrial Metals Tariffs to Drive Global Oversupply
    Earlier, the US Department of Commerce proposed to introduce a tariff of "at least 53 percent on all steel imports from 12 countries (Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam)." Another option envisages imposing "a global tariff of at least 24 percent on all steel imports from all countries."

    In addition, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross offered that a tariff of 23.6 percent be imposed on all aluminum products from China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam, while "all the other countries would be subject to quotas equal to 100 percent of their 2017 exports to the United States." A tariff of at least 7.7 percent on all aluminum exports from all countries is yet another option, outlined by the Department of Commerce.

    The Trump administration is considering imposing trade restrictions on imports of industrial metals to thwart what the White House regards as dumping practices which hit US domestic producers.

    The reports are currently under consideration by the US president who is required to make a decision by April 11.

    "We have made it clear to the US administration at the highest level that we would be deeply concerned about measures that affect the EU industry," Schinas highlighted.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Nip It in the Bud: US Opens New Front in Trade War With China
    On Tuesday, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that the European Union is mulling over a potential response to US plans to impose import duties on steel and aluminum from other countries. In particular, the European bloc may impose its own tariffs on imports of US agricultural products, whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

    Previously, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel expressed his concern about America's foreign policies, by saying that the EU member states "no longer recognize our America" in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

    Gabriel criticized Donald Trump's "America First" approach, stressing that "just pursuing individual national interests" is not appropriate.

    "Predictability and reliability are currently goods in short supply in international politics," the German foreign minister underscored.

    In late January, the US imposed trade restrictions on imports of solar cells and washing machines from China and South Korea, which many observers regarded as a beginning of further protectionist policies on the part of Washington.

    For its part, China's Ministry of Commerce signaled in mid-February that it found dumping of styrene imports from the US, Taiwan and South Korea and announced that it would introduce anti-dumping duties of 5-10.7 percent.

    Related:

    Nip It in the Bud: US Opens New Front in Trade War With China
    War & No Peace: US Cuts Kiev Off From Preferential Trade, Gives Go-ahead on Arms
    Trump Leading US Into 'World Trade War' With China - Ex-State Dept Official
    US-Proposed Industrial Metals Tariffs to Drive Global Oversupply
    China-US Trade Standoff Grows as Beijing Introduces New Measures on US Chemical
    Tags:
    import tariffs, trade war, steel, whiskey, aluminum, tariffs, quotas, trade, European Commission, Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump, China, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok