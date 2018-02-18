Register
23:27 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, delivers a statement about the release of 'Die Welt' journalist Deniz Yucel from prison, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The German reporter detained in Turkey for more than a year was released from jail pending trial, even as six other journalists and newspaper employees were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court Friday. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

    Top German Diplomat Says Berlin Can 'No Longer Recognize’ America

    © AP Photo/ (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
    Europe
    Get short URL
    571

    “We no longer recognize our America,” stated the German Foreign Minister on Saturday, suggesting that Washington is using a new and unfamiliar diplomatic playbook in Europe.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel acknowledged during Saturday‘s Munich Security Conference that Berlin has, since World War II, benefited more from US assistance than any other European country, but decried the current ‘America First' foreign policy of US President Donald Trump and his cabinet. 

    Hundreds of people were rallying against wars waged by the West
    © Sputnik/ Denis Bolotsky
    Thousands Rally Against Munich Security Conference in Germany (VIDEO)

    Gabriel noted that historically, Germany "eagerly learned" from the US about Washington-style democracy, including its business-friendly deregulated trade regimes and strong-arm tactics using favorable international laws, but he nonetheless complained, "Is it deeds, is it words, is it tweets we should look at to measure America?" cited by the Associated Press.

    The top German diplomat asked for improved cooperation between the US and the EU, and stated that "just pursuing individual national interests" is not appropriate at this moment in history.

    Gabriel suggested that Washington had done an about face from its previous EU-friendly diplomacy, approaching a more adversarial foreign-policy approach that was "constantly trying to test or undermine" the economic bloc.

    "It is one thing from possible rivals or competitors, but from our friends and partners we expect that they will respect the unity of the EU," Gabriel insisted, cited by AP.

    "No one should try to divide the EU, not Russia, not China, but also not the United States," he added. 

    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.
    © AFP 2018/ Patrik Stollarz
    Four Anti-Semitic Crimes Per Day Took Place in Germany in 2017 - Report

    The 58-year-old top foreign policy official — who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Germany — noted that the European Union needs Washington if it intends to "shape the future and not just endure," adding that, "our strength in Europe is not sufficient for this."

    "Neither the EU nor the US can go it alone," Gabriel declared, "we have to count on our friends and our partners."

    Later in the global security policy convention, which ends February 18, US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster met with Gabriel.

    The Trump appointee assured the German diplomat of continuing support for the EU in Washington but hinted darkly at additional "shared burdens" for which US allies must "must all share responsibility.

    Related:

    Top-5 Political Satire Pieces at Germany's Rose Monday Carnival (PHOTOS)
    Four Anti-Semitic Crimes Per Day Took Place in Germany in 2017 - Report
    France, Germany Urge for Bitcoin Regulation in Letter to G20 Colleagues
    'Hijabs on the Brain': Activist Lashes Out Against Germany's Migration Policy
    'I Will Fight for EU Renewal as Foreign Minister' - Germany's Schulz
    Tags:
    unity, bad diplomacy, diplomacy, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok