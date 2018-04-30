Register
12:36 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A worker walks in the new furnace at the ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany

    Germany Warns Against EU-US Trade War, as 'Transatlantic Relations Are at Stake'

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Just before the day X, when the US is scheduled to decide on taxing EU metal imports and the EU will consider retaliatory tariffs on US aluminum, steel, whiskey, orange juice and motorcycles, the German Minister of Economics warns about the risks of the trade war.

    "My opinion is that neither the US nor the Europeans should risk a trade war," German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier told the German broadcaster ARD. He expressed a commitment to talks and discussions rather than punitive tariffs on US goods. According to Altmaier, the possible trade war can hit transatlantic relations.

    "The trade policy of the last 40 years is at stake," Altmaier said, indicating that trade relations were a major EU-US sticking point, along with customs issues, defense and NATO spending, and the Iran deal.

    The politician, who represents Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union in the government, advised that Europe should put an offer for the US on the table. Germany's federal government has debated whether a more comprehensive trade deal with the US apart from the tariff policy should be hammered out.

    He said that he thinks it is “not smart" for the EU to impose tariffs on the certain US imports, as it proposed doing in response to possible metal tariffs for the EU steel and aluminum.

    "We should not embrace the approach of Donald Trump," he said, stressing that companies and consumers will have to carry the burden of higher tariff barriers.

    Altmaier’s statements fall in line with the position voiced by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Parliament. Earlier, Norbert Roettgen told the broadcaster ARD that the EU should not, and according to him, possibly won’t “take any retaliatory measures that are, but should stand by its conviction and position, which is that all issues should be settled with a comprehensive trade deal.” He prepared himself for "pinpricks" to make it clear for the US that they cut themselves "in their own flesh" with the tariffs.

    EU Set for Tough Line Ahead of “T-Day”

    The EU Trade Commissioner advocated a tough approach, dismissing any possibility of negotiations with the US until Europe is guaranteed an "unconditional and permanent" exemption from tariffs. Moreover, Cecilia Malmstroem has drafted a list of US imported goods, which could be taxed in response for not granting the EU permanent exemption. Beside iron and steel, these are orange juice, jeans, whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

    The EU was temporarily excluded from the higher aluminum and steel tariffs imposed by Donald Trump in March as a protective measure for the US producers, along with the US’ other key trading partners Canada, South Korea and Mexico.The White House is set to decide by May 1, whether the EU gets permanent exemptions.

    READ MORE: US Temporarily Exempts EU, 6 Countries From Metal Import Tariffs

    This became one of the topics of the talks between Donald Trump and Angela Merkel, as the German Chancellor visited the White House last week. It remained unclear if the US plans to grant the permanent exclusion.

    “The president will decide – that’s very clear. We had an exchange of views on the current state of affairs and the negotiations. The decision lies with the president,” Merkel told the reporters after the meeting, while Trump complained that the US and Germany “need a reciprocal relationship, which we don't have.”

    Related:

    US Likely to Extend Steel, Aluminum Tariff Exemptions for Allies – Reports
    IMF Chief Warns World Trade in Danger of Being 'Torn Apart' Amid Tariff War
    Trump's Tariff War: 'China's Innovative Power is Unstoppable' – Analysts
    Tags:
    import tariffs, juice, trade war, steel, whiskey, aluminum, motorcycle, Trump Tariffs, EU, NATO, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Cecilia Malmstrom, Germany, EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse