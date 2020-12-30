Register
01:39 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Kim Jong Un Calls First Congress of Ruling Workers Party of Korea in Four Years for Next Month

    Korean Central News Agency
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081604547_0:52:1208:732_1200x675_80_0_0_f502e67da11f82ffc8da772e9f7201e5.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012301081604589-kim-jong-un-calls-first-congress-of-ruling-workers-party-of-korea-in-four-years-for-next-month/

    The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is likely to face a new challenge in January when Joe Biden is sworn in as US president. The Democratic president-elect has promised to take a tougher stance against Pyongyang than outgoing US President Donald Trump.

    During a Tuesday meeting of the Political Bureau of the Workers Party of Korea (WPK) presided over by party chairman Kim Jong Un, the leadership body decided to hold its first party congress in four years.

    According to Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the bureau “made exhaustive discussion” and decided upon qualifications for party delegates to be selected by party bodies to attend the congress, as well as how the congress would select its leadership bodies, and deliberated on the documents to be presented at the congress.

    At the meeting, the Political Bureau also discussed the various achievements made in the “80-day campaign,” a massive, nationwide effort announced in October to help the country recover from some of the natural disasters it had suffered during 2020, including catastrophic flooding brought by several typhoons.

    Among those efforts have been reconstruction of the Huichon and Taedonggang hydroelectric dams and the construction of new housing for families who lost their homes when rivers swelled over their banks.

    According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, the congress will be the party’s first in four years and is likely to yield updated economic and foreign policy plans for the country.

    One of the stickier issues for Pyongyang was resolved earlier this month when the South Korean parliament voted to ban activists from launching balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas. Their earlier refusal led the DPRK to sever relations with the South, and in a dramatic display of how seriously the matter was taken, the North blew up the liaison office in Kaesong that had symbolized the historic rapprochement of recent years.

    However, Biden’s inauguration next month could present another new problem for Pyongyang, as he has promised to deviate from Trump’s policy of negotiation since 2019. After a stormy display of military chest-beating early in his presidency, Trump later held three peace summits with Kim and became the first sitting US president to enter the DPRK when he briefly crossed the intra-Korean border inside the DMZ with Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

    During an October election debate with Trump, Biden called Kim a “thug” and compared him to German fascist leader Adolf Hitler. He claimed Trump’s conciliatory approach had “legitimized” the DPRK and promised only to meet with Kim if he agreed to reduce the North Korean nuclear arsenal prior to the summit.

    Related:

    North Korea Reportedly Enhances Control Measures at Borders Due to COVID-19
    Kim Jong-Un's Sister Slams South Korean FM Over Comments on DPRK Having Zero COVID Cases - Reports
    Suspected DPRK Uranium Enrichment Plant May Be Manufacturing Centrifuge Components – Report
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, rebuilding, flooding, South Korea, Kim Jong-un, Communist Party Congress, DPRK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse