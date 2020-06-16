Explosion Reported at North Korean Border Area Near Kaesong Industrial Complex

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that Seoul would soon witness the collapse of a "useless" liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

The Yonhap news agency has cited sources as saying that an explosion had been heard from the joint Kaesong industrial complex located near North Korean border.

The South Korean Unification Ministry has, for its part, confirmed that there the explosion had taken place at the inter-Korean office in the border town of Kaesong at 14.49 local time.

The developments come after South Korean President Moon Jae In called on North Korea on Monday to persevere in their joint peace efforts, in what became his first official remarks after Pyongyang cut all communication channels with Seoul.

"The direction the two Koreas should go together is clear. We should not stop the current inter-Korean relations again, which have overcome a longtime severance and the crisis of a war with difficulty," Moon pointed out.

Relations between the Asian neighbours soured last week as North Korea threatened state-level action if Seoul failed to curb the campaign by South-based defectors of flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, for her part, slammed South Korea as "the enemy", adding that Seoul would soon see the collapse of a "useless" liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

"By exercising my power authorized by the supreme leader, our party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with the enemy to decisively carry out the next action”, she said in a statement.

The Kaesong complex is a special economic zone on the inter-Korean border, which is jointly run by North and South Korea. There are reportedly 124 South Korean companies operating at the Kaesong complex with more than 54,000 North Korean employees.