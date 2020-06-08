North Korea to Cut Off All Inter-Korean Communications

Register
    South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported early Tuesday morning that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) intended to sever all inter-Korean communications.

    "The South Korean authorities connived at the hostile acts against the DPRK by the riff-raff, while trying to dodge heavy responsibility with nasty excuses. This has driven the inter-Korean relations into a catastrophe," reads the statement, carried by North Korea's state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    "We will never barter the dignity of our supreme leadership for anything, but defend it at the cost of our lives," the statement continued. "We have reached a conclusion that there is no need to sit face to face with the south Korean authorities and there is no issue to discuss with them, as they have only aroused our dismay."

    The statement notes that Kim Yo Jong, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister who now heads relations with the South, "stressed that the work towards the south should thoroughly turn into the one against enemy," noting she and other DPRK leaders "gave an instruction to completely cut off all communication and liaison ties between the north and the south," which they referred to as getting "rid of unnecessary things."

    The news comes amid a contentious situation at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas, where defectors from the North have been spreading propaganda leaflets across the no-man's land and into North Korean territory. Amid hesitation from Seoul, Pyongyang lashed out, pledging to abolish the joint liaison office established in recent years to foster closer ties between the countries, which were split at the end of World War II.

    "We will definitely withdraw the idling north-south joint liaison office housed in the Kaesong Industrial Zone to be followed by effectuation of various measures which we had already implied," a spokesperson for the ruling Korean Workers Party said on June 6, Kyodo News reported.

     called the defectors “human scum” and “mongrel dogs” who had betrayed their homeland.

    The same day, Seoul promised to ban the defectors' actions.

    Then on Monday, the first of two daily liaison phone calls from the South went unanswered; however, they answered the second call.

    MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

    communications, korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
