Trump Becomes First US President to Step Into North Korea as He Meets Kim Jong-un at DMZ

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had been told that his counterpart, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would like to meet him, and officials are arranging a quick meeting at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) later in the day.

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first president of the United States to have ever set foot in North Korea after he shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the demarcation line between two Koreas on Sunday.

"It's a great day for the world and it's an honour for me to be here. A lot of great things are happening", Trump said of his symbolic brief visit to North Korea.

The two heads of state then stepped back into the demilitarised zone (DMZ), where they were joined by President Moon Jae-in for a trilateral meeting.

Speaking with reporters, Kim said that he was quite surprised to learn about Trump's willingness to meet once again via Twitter - in a reference to POTUS's invitation on the micro-blogging platform to shake the North Korean leader's hand and "say hello" on Saturday,

After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 июня 2019 г.

Kim Jong-un continued by saying that Trump's entry onto North Koream soil showed his willingness to "strive for a better future", and that "wonderful ties" with the US president "enable us to overcome barriers".

The impromptu meeting at the DMZ comes after previous negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington in Vietnam abruptly ended in a deadlock.

