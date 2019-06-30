Trump Confirms He Will Meet With North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un at DMZ

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had been told that his counterpart, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would like to meet him and officials are arranging a quick meeting at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) later in the day.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitalised Zone for the first time.

"We are going to the DMZ border, and I will be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much, I look forward to seeing him, we developed a very good relationship," Trump said at a joint press conference with Moon.

The president added that he expected a short meeting with Kim in order "just to shake hands and say hello."

Trump is paying an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30. On Friday, the US president also invited Kim via Twitter to meet him at the DMZ on the Korean Peninsula in coming days.

“I’ve been told that Kim Jong-un would like to meet, and it looks like they're in the final stages of working out just a very quick meeting,” Trump said, quoted by Reuters. "I look forward to going to the DMZ, which I’ve wanted to see for a long time," he added.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in confirmed on Sunday during his talks with US President Donald Trump that he will visit the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula together with the latter and expressed hope that they will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there.

"I will also accompany you on [your visit] to DMZ," Moon said, adding that if US and North Korean leaders just shook each other's hands, it would be a historic event.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization. The next round of talks, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.