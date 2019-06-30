South Korea's President Moon Says Trump-Kim Handshake at DMZ Would Be ‘Significant Milestone’

A handshake between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas would be a "significant milestone" in North Korea’s denuclearisation, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday.

Moon made the remarks as he began a summit with Trump in the South Korean capital, Seoul, before their joint trip to the DMZ. Earlier during the G20 Summit Trump suggested that if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would also be there at his invitation, they would see each other "for two minutes" and shake hands.

After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 июня 2019 г.

​The summit in February between Kim and Trump ended up without any agreement, as the two leaders were unable to bridge differences between US demands for denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief. Trump previously said he was in "no rush" to reach a deal with North Korea on its nuclear weapons.