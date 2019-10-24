Register
13:52 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    м

    'He Didn't Look Real’: Students Dumbstruck as Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Visits His Alma Mater

    © REUTERS / Markus Schreiber
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A typical day at school turned surreal for many students, as they were taken off guard by the surprise visit of The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, to his alma mater St. Columba’s School, in the heart of Delhi.

    Shah Rukh Khan who was born and bought up in Delhi, remains a Delhiite at heart, despite his stardom. He recently took a stroll down memory lane when he paid a very low-key visit to his alma mater.

    The star of the blockbuster film DDLJ visited St. Columba as a distinguished alumnus in the presence of only a few members of the school administration and 18 students, who were part of the school's theatre society, as reported by Indian entertainment websites.

    "At first, it all seemed like a joke until SRK stepped out of his car surprising us all," exclaimed an overwhelmed senior secondary student. "He sure didn't look real, he appeared to be a wax model of himself," he joked.

    Shah Rukh had spent a couple of years on campus, and in a grounded gesture, he reached out to shake hands and exchange hugs with students.

    “One of our friends even started crying upon seeing him up close. For us, it was very special,” the student added.

    The actor also talked about his time spent at the school and countered the rumour that was circulating campus about his (SRK’s) fondness for the chemistry lab.

    To the students’ surprise, the actor said he hated the chemistry lab, and that it’s a made-up story. He also revealed that he used to ditch classes like other students.

    View this post on Instagram

    Another picture of King Khan with lucky students at the St. Columba's school, New Delhi ❤️

    A post shared by SRK Universe KW (@srkuniverse_kuwait_) on

    Related:

    Twitter Afire as Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Pic With Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme
    Fans Go Bonkers Over French Actor Cropping Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Out of Viral Selfie
    Twitter Afire as Shah Rukh Khan Dons ‘The Dust of Gods’ Jacket, Demands Pair of Heels to Go with it
    Tags:
    movie, film, India, actor, actor, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse