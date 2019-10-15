Twitter Afire as Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Pic With Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared fan moments with his “heroes” on Instagram and Twitter, evoking a wave of reactions from followers as well as from members of the Indian film fraternity.

During a Saudi Arabian film industry event in Riyadh, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan shared the stage with legendary international stars Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Sharing an image of himself besides other stars, with his 18.5 million Instagram and 39 million Twitter followers late Sunday Shah Rukh wrote, “The joys (sic) all mine as I got to meet my heroes.”

​Another picture of the stars along with “Game Of Thrones” and “Aquaman” famed Jason Momoa has also been making the rounds on social media.

Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others, called the picture "cool", "awesome" and "legendary" while commenting on Shah Rukh’s Instagram post that evoked 2.4 million likes and over 24,000 comments.

Fans also posted overwhelming reactions to Shah Rukh’s Tweet that amassed over 78,000 likes and 13,000 comments.

​As part of the Joy Forum 2019 event, a tribute was paid to Shah Rukh, with showings of some of his most iconic performances. Later, the actor received an award for his contribution to the entertainment industry, the media reported.

On Monday, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and thanked the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshaikh, for Saudi Arabia's hospitality and warmth.