Twitter Afire as Shah Rukh Khan Dons ‘The Dust of Gods’ Jacket, Demands Pair of Heels to Go with it

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian superstar was busy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi over the weekend, but found some time to cheer up his fanbase.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a picture of himself wearing a distressed denim jacket called The Dust of Gods, a gift from director-producer friend Karan Johar, known for his edgy sense of style and over-the-top fashion sense.

His post on Twitter soon went viral as Shah Rukh asked for a pair of heels to go with it.

Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ) pic.twitter.com/XndrBrvk3j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2019​

Khan's picture became a hit among the Twitterati in just a few hours as it received 4.5k retweets and 45.3K likes and counting. Netizens were all praise over the superstar's charismatic look.

Those Hair 😍😭❤️



Jacket 💥



Glasses 😎



Jeans 👑.



HANDSOMEST KING 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/Z4YAH0syMX — Masrur. (@masrur2srk) October 20, 2019

this Hair has a diff fanbase pic.twitter.com/C63Nci2urU — shruvlegend (@shruvlegend) October 20, 2019

This man is Ageing REVERSE !!!!!



Just look at his hair ,

Dressing



Sooo soo cool

😍💥👑👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️. pic.twitter.com/hwKSfdCNJd — Masrur. (@masrur2srk) October 20, 2019

You're so handsome 😍 Have a lovely day, love you ❤️ — SRK.character.art (@srk_art) October 20, 2019

SRK's long-time pal Karan acknowledged the post in a retweet and wrote "Bhai" (brother).

