Twitter Afire as Shah Rukh Khan Dons ‘The Dust of Gods’ Jacket, Demands Pair of Heels to Go with it

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a picture of himself wearing a distressed denim jacket called The Dust of Gods, a gift from director-producer friend Karan Johar, known for his edgy sense of style and over-the-top fashion sense.
His post on Twitter soon went viral as Shah Rukh asked for a pair of heels to go with it.
Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ) pic.twitter.com/XndrBrvk3j— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2019
Khan's picture became a hit among the Twitterati in just a few hours as it received 4.5k retweets and 45.3K likes and counting. Netizens were all praise over the superstar's charismatic look.
SRK's long-time pal Karan acknowledged the post in a retweet and wrote "Bhai" (brother).
Hahahahaha! Bhai!!!!!!❤️❤️😂😂😂 https://t.co/1L7k4g5oaV— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 20, 2019
