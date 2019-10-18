Fans Go Bonkers Over French Actor Cropping Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Out of Viral Selfie

New Delhi (Sputnik): Shah Rukh had shared the fan moments with his “heroes” and legendary international stars Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme on Twitter as he reunited with them at the Saudi Arabian film industry event in Riyadh.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans, who call themselves 'SRKians', went berserk after Algerian-born French actor Jhon Rachid shared an epic picture of actors Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan while cropping out Shah Rukh from the frame.

Rachid, however, decided to the share the image while cropping the face of Shah Rukh, who had actually clicked the selfie at the event which showed him with his fellow actors Van Damme and Chan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a whopping 39 million fans on Twitter alone, has bestowed Indian cinema with numerous award-winning performances in films like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Deewana”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...”.

Rachid's social media post seems to have irked the fervid SRKians, who went bonkers at the sight of the picture and slammed the French national for leaving out Shah Rukh.

Indian Twitter users called it an “insult” to the actor, while some called it an act of degrading the reputation of India.

You don't know SRK, never heard about him and that's okay it happens, but it's not cool to crop his face. Besides he's the man who took and posted this photo.

Let me introduce you with SRK at least you could research who is he - the King of Bollywood with known around the globe. pic.twitter.com/yKOhSoM5lH — Катарина (@SRK_katarina) October 17, 2019

It's not cool man to crop the face of the person who took photo and posted it.

Along with Jean Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan there's one more biggest megastar and greatest actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The all received award btw in Saudi Arabia few days ago just saying. — Катарина (@SRK_katarina) October 17, 2019

How can you hide the face of biggest superstar on this planet?😠😠😡 — Prashant | #TeamHrithik | (@prashant11hr) October 16, 2019

However, others took to memes to express their thoughts, making light of the incident.