Indian Prime Minister Modi Retweets Video of Bollywood Star's Kid Recognising Him on Magazine Cover

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amused after Indian actress Gul Panag shared a video of her toddler son recognising India’s leading man on a magazine cover.

Bollywood actress Gul Panag recently tweeted a 10-second video of herself pointing at Prime Minister Modi’s photographs in magazines and asking her toddler to identify who was in the picture.

In the video, the small child promptly recognises the Indian Prime Minister and says it’s “Modi” to which Gul corrects him, saying, “Modi Ji”; the little kid follows mom's lead. The suffix 'Ji' is used in Hindi to indicate respect.

So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemag pic.twitter.com/lQCLWqQOeZ — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 16, 2019

​The video, which has already amassed nearly 326,000 views on Gul’s Twitter handle within 12 hours of being posted, also drew Prime Minister Modi’s attention.

Sending his blessings to Nihal and calling the kid “extremely adorable”, Prime Minister Modi re-tweeted the video on his official Twitter handle; he has 50.8 million followers.

Extremely adorable!



Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

​Twitterati were quick to appreciate the 40-year old actress for correcting the way her son addressed the prime minister.

‘Always respect your elders’- has to be taught early.

Nihal will be great person for sure.

God Bless. — Col Ajit Singh Bhinder (@ajitbhinder) October 17, 2019

This short video epitomizes culture we should inculcate.

How to respect elders .

"Ji". Even though unknown.

Hats off . — @Ary (@___singh) October 17, 2019

​Some netizens also admired the fact that the prime minister not just liked but re-tweeted the video while showering his blessings as well.

So sweet ,, MODI JI 👍👍. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for children is world known. He always finds a special connection with kids and in return children’s too are very fond of our great PM . — Alka Mishra (@AlkaMis43440540) October 17, 2019

I do think name of Modi ji is in the mouth of every child when he starts speaking — AMAR NATH SHARMA (@amarnath1432001) October 17, 2019