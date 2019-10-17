Fans in Awe Over Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra's Pool-Time Banter With Niece

New Delhi (Sputnik): Taking a break from her busy schedule, Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra is spending some leisure time with her family in the US. She has shared a glimpse of her playtime with her niece in the pool.

The Sky is Pink actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her enjoying pool-time with little baby Krishna Sky Sarkisian, daughter of her stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian.

The two can be seen adorably giggling and exchanging “you’re cute” compliments while taking a dip in the pool. Priyanka shared the video, captioning it as “We’re so cute!”.

The video of aunt and neice bonding has left her fans fawning. Several Hollywood actors took to her comment section to express their love.

Socialite Paris Hilton responded with heart-eyes emojis, while American actor Anabelle Acosta said, “She’s sooo big”.

Netizens took to twitter to express their emotions over the video.

The cutest thing on the internet you will see today 😍 pic.twitter.com/nEXAtbzY2Q — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) October 17, 2019

The Indian-American actress, who is on a whirlwind tour to promote her film “The Sky is Pink”, recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” to discuss the film, husband Nick Jonas and she also took the infamous “Hot Ones” Challenge.