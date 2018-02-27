Register
19:06 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    North Korean cargo ships wait their turn for entry to the West Sea Barrage dividing the Taedong River and the port of Nampo from the West Sea of Korea .

    Japan Informs UNSC of Possible Violation of Anti-Pyongyang Sanctions at Sea

    © AFP 2018/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    202

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan has given the UN Security Council (UNSC) information about the activity of the North Korean Chon Ma San tanker that allegedly may have violated the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the UNSC, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "Taking into account the fact that both vessels remained near each other with their lights switched off, there is a possibility that both tankers were involved in some activity. The Japanese government, guided by a thorough analysis, assumes that they might have transferred goods from one ship to another, which is prohibited by the UNSC resolutions," the statement said.

    According to the statement, the same information has also been transmitted to the United States, which had previously requested the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' assistance in monitoring North Korean vessels.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    Pentagon Refuses to Confirm Plans for North Korea Ship Searches
    On Saturday, the tanker was detected in the East China Sea by Japanese patrol aircraft that took pictures of the vessel. According to the ministry, the North Korean tanker remained near the Xin Yuan 18 tanker, sailing under the flag of the Maldives.

    The UN Security Council has introduced several rounds of sanctions, in response to the North's nuclear and missile tests, with the latest unanimously adopted last December. The sanctions limited North Korea's oil dealings to 4 billion barrels per year and made oil exporters working with the country report on their deliveries to the UN Security Council.

    Pyongyang rejects the new sanctions, saying that the country's nuclear weapons are a self-defense deterrence against nuclear threats and blackmail by the US.

    READ MORE: China Hopes North Korea, US to Take Measures for Start of Dialogue

    Meanwhile, the US revealed last week its decision to impose restrictions on 27 shipping and trading companies, 28 vessels and 1 individual from several countries, including North Korea.

    People watch a launching of a Hwasong-12 strategic ballistic rocket aired on a public TV screen at the Pyongyang Train Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    N Korea May Halt Nuclear Tests to Sustain Olympics 'Charm Offensive' - Analysts
    According to Washington, these steps were primarily aimed at blocking the supply of fuel to North Korea, bypassing the sanctions of the UN Security Council.

    The US Treasury Department also released a global shipping advisory with information about North Korea's deceptive shipping practices and warned about potential sanctions against those who enable the shipment of goods to or from North Korea.

    Japan supported the US decision to strengthen sanctions, adding that North Korea still did not cease developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

    Related:

    N Korea May Halt Nuclear Tests to Sustain Olympics 'Charm Offensive' - Analysts
    EU Tightens Sanctions Against N Korea in Line With UNSC Resolution
    S Korea Hopes for ‘Constructive Dialogue’ Between N Korea, US - Ministry
    Tags:
    sanctions, UN Security Council, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok