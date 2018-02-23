Trump: US Launches 'Largest Ever' Set of Sanctions Against North Korea

The United States president is set to sanction 56 vessels, trade entities, and shipping companies in order to maximize pressure on Pyongyang, which has recently held talks with Seoul to ease the ever-growing tensions on the Korean peninsula and sent its athletes to the 2016 Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

"I am announcing that we are launching the LARGEST-EVER set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime," a White House pool report cites the speech that President Trump is expected to deliver on Friday.

Trump is expected to make an announcement at the Conservative Political Action Conference and precede the official statement from the Treasury Department.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW