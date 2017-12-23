Register
18:31 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    Trump Praises UN Security Council Vote on New North Korea Sanctions

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    US
    Get short URL
    114

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump applauded the unanimous vote in the UN Security Council to impose new sanctions on North Korea.

    "The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 in favor of additional Sanctions on North Korea. The world wants peace, not death!" Trump said in a Twitter message on Friday.

    Multiple provisions in the US-drafted resolution sanctions North Korea's oil and petroleum industries.

    The resolution also calls for the expulsion of all North Korean workers earning income abroad within 24 months, and adding 16 individuals and one entity connected to the financing and development of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs to the UN sanctions list.

    Restrictions on North Korean exports of goods, machines and electric equipment as well as transport vessels and raw materials, including wood and magnesium, are also called for by the resolution.

    People watch a launching of a Hwasong-12 strategic ballistic rocket aired on a public TV screen at the Pyongyang Train Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    Russia Ready to Help Deescalate Tensions With North Korea
    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated as Pyongyang continued to conduct nuclear and ballistic missile tests and the United States and its allies organized military exercises in proximity to North Korea.

    In September, the UN Security Council also imposed another round of sanctions on North Korea.

    North Korea tested the following months its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, which according to Pyongyang, is capable of striking any part of the US mainland.

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Help Deescalate Tensions With North Korea
    Pyongyang: North Korea Presents ‘Substantial Nuclear Threat’ to US
    Seoul Not Ready for Outcomes of Possible US Attack on North Korea - Analysts
    Japan Approves Record Defense Budget Amid Fears of North Korean Nuclear Threat
    US Reportedly Planning to Attack North Korea to Stop its Nuclear Program
    Tags:
    armament, trade, oil, goods, sanctions, vote, threat, nuclear, UN Security Council, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok