Trump Praises UN Security Council Vote on New North Korea Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump applauded the unanimous vote in the UN Security Council to impose new sanctions on North Korea.

"The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 in favor of additional Sanctions on North Korea. The world wants peace, not death!" Trump said in a Twitter message on Friday.

Multiple provisions in the US-drafted resolution sanctions North Korea's oil and petroleum industries.

The resolution also calls for the expulsion of all North Korean workers earning income abroad within 24 months, and adding 16 individuals and one entity connected to the financing and development of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs to the UN sanctions list.

Restrictions on North Korean exports of goods, machines and electric equipment as well as transport vessels and raw materials, including wood and magnesium, are also called for by the resolution.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated as Pyongyang continued to conduct nuclear and ballistic missile tests and the United States and its allies organized military exercises in proximity to North Korea.

In September, the UN Security Council also imposed another round of sanctions on North Korea.

North Korea tested the following months its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, which according to Pyongyang, is capable of striking any part of the US mainland.