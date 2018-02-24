Tokyo Expresses Support to New US Sanctions Against North Korea - PM Adviser

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japan supports Washington's decision to impose another round of sanctions on North Korea over Pyongyang's ongoing development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, Kentaro Sonoura, the adviser of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday.

"We strongly support [the sanctions]… [Tokyo] hails US sanctions and intends to look at what can be done in cooperation with the Japanese government," Sonoura said at the meeting with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

On Friday, the United States imposed what President Donald Trump described as the "largest-ever" sanctions package on North Korea, measures that targeted shipments of petroleum and coal. They concern one individual, 28 ships and 27 maritime transport companies, including 16 North Korean shipping firms.

The Treasury Department also released a global shipping advisory with information about North Korea's deceptive shipping practices and warned about potential sanctions against those who enable the shipment of goods to or from North Korea.

In August, the UNSC imposed sanctions on DPRK targeting exports of coal, iron ore, lead and seafood. In December, new sanctions against North Korea were imposed over the country's continuing ballistic missile tests.