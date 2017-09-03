US Treasury Department to Present to Trump New Sanctions Against North Korea

The US Treasury Department will submit to President Donald Trump a new package of sanctions against North Korea after the latest nuclear test by Pyongyang, the authority's secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said Sunday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news about sanctions emerges after US President Donald Trump commented on the reports about the nuclear test, saying Pyongyang's "words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States."

"We have already started with sanctions against North Korea but I am going to draft a sanctions package to send to the president for his strong consideration," Mnuchin told the US Fox News broadcaster.

Mnuchin added that if other countries wanted to do business with North Korea, the United States would not engage in cooperation with them.

North Korea declared on Sunday it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang reportedly claimed that no radiation leakage had occurred during the test.

The move was condemned by many states, including Germany, France, Japan and India. Russia expressed deep concern over the test, stressing that it was aimed at undermining the global non-proliferation regime.