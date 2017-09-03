Trump Says North Korea Still 'Very Hostile and Dangerous' After Latest Nuke Test

Words and actions of Pyongyang continue to be "very hostile and dangerous" to the United States, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, commenting on North Korea's latest nuclear test.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump took to Twitter on Sunday amid reports that North Korea had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States," Trump posted in his Twitter blog.

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

The US president went on by stating that the DPRK is a "rogue nation" that has become a "great threat and embarrasment" to China, which cannot cope with Pyongyang.

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

He also stressed that South Korea's attempts to "appease" North have failed, hinting that the military steps needed to deal with Pyongyang.

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Trump's reaction followed the reports that Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and his South Korean counterpart Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo had discussed "effective military responses" to Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

A nuclear weapon that was tested by North Korea on Sunday is preliminarily estimated to have a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said.

North Korea claimed that no radiation leak occurred during its test of a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, media reported. The Japanese NHK broadcaster also said that the test ended in no radiation leaks.