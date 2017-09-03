Trump Says North Korea Still 'Very Hostile and Dangerous' After Latest Nuke Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump took to Twitter on Sunday amid reports that North Korea had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States," Trump posted in his Twitter blog.
North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017
The US president went on by stating that the DPRK is a "rogue nation" that has become a "great threat and embarrasment" to China, which cannot cope with Pyongyang.
..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017
He also stressed that South Korea's attempts to "appease" North have failed, hinting that the military steps needed to deal with Pyongyang.
South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017
Trump's reaction followed the reports that Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and his South Korean counterpart Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo had discussed "effective military responses" to Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.
A nuclear weapon that was tested by North Korea on Sunday is preliminarily estimated to have a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said.
North Korea claimed that no radiation leak occurred during its test of a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, media reported. The Japanese NHK broadcaster also said that the test ended in no radiation leaks.
