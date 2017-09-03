Macron, Merkel Demand Tighter EU Sanctions Against N Korea After Nuclear Test

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Sunday and condemned the nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang.

BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Sunday and condemned the nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang earlier in the day, calling for tightening of sanctions against North Korea, the German Cabinet said.

"The chancellor and the [French] president agree that North Korea violates international law and, therefore, the international community should be united and react resolutely on the escalation. Apart from the UN Security Council, the European Union is required [to react]. The chancellor and the president called for tightening up of EU sanctions against North Korea," a statement issued by the German government said.

North Korea claimed earlier in the day that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile

South Korean media suggested that an estimated capacity of North Korea's possible nuclear test may have reached 50 kilotonnes.

DPRK claimed that no radiation leak occurred during its test of a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, media reported. The Japanese NHK broadcaster also said that the test ended in no radiation leaks.