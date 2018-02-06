Register
08:44 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the United Nations Security Council

    Ambassador: Humanitarian Situation in N. Korea Deteriorating Due to UN Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The humanitarian situation in North Korea is worsening as a result of the UN sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said Monday.

    "The humanitarian situation is worsening. There are a lot of aspects… Today it is almost impossible to… deliver humanitarian aid, including foodstuffs, to the suffering North Korean population. This is also one of the purposes of my visit here," Matsegora told reporters after a meeting of a UN sanctions committee on North Korea.

    A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    German Intelligence Accuses North Korean of Smuggling Weapons Through Berlin Embassy
    "I asked the committee not to be only a policeman, who is controlling and checking what is to be done, but also [to operate as] the structure that helps humanitarian organizations and agencies to deliver foodstuffs, medicines and medical equipment as well," the ambassador added.

    In December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on tightening sanctions against North Korea after it conducted its ballistic missile launch. Pyongyang rejects the new sanctions, saying that the country's nuclear weapons were self-defensive deterrence against nuclear threats and blackmail of the US.

    Related:

    DPRK Media: North Korean Army Is the Only One that Terrifies the US
    China Expands Sanctions Against North Korea, Bans Exports of Dual-Use Products
    North Korea Earns Millions From Banned Exports – Reports
    North Korea Accuses US of Deploying Aircraft Carriers Around Korean Peninsula
    Watchdog: UN Must Focus on North Korean People's Needs
    Tags:
    sanctions, UN Security Council, United States, Russia, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok