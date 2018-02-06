Ambassador: Humanitarian Situation in N. Korea Deteriorating Due to UN Sanctions

"The humanitarian situation is worsening. There are a lot of aspects… Today it is almost impossible to… deliver humanitarian aid, including foodstuffs, to the suffering North Korean population. This is also one of the purposes of my visit here," Matsegora told reporters after a meeting of a UN sanctions committee on North Korea.humanitarian organizations and agencies to deliver foodstuffs, medicines and medical equipment as well," the ambassador added.
In December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on tightening sanctions against North Korea after it conducted its ballistic missile launch. Pyongyang rejects the new sanctions, saying that the country's nuclear weapons were self-defensive deterrence against nuclear threats and blackmail of the US.
All comments
Show new comments (0)