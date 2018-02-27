Register
    Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center, is greeted by South Korean officials after he crosses the border line to attend their meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

    China Hopes North Korea, US to Take Measures for Start of Dialogue

    © AP Photo/ Korea Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    0 10

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing hopes that the positive trend in cooperation between Pyongyang and Seoul, which has emerged during the recent Winter Olympics in South Korea, will continue in a dialogue between North Korea and the US, both of which should take necessary steps for this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

    Beijing believes that stability on the Korean Peninsula, which has surfaced recently, will "be able to return all the relevant parties to the settlement of the existing problem through dialogue and talks," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday at a regular press briefing.

    "We hope that the relevant parties will take the necessary actions for this," Lu noted, adding that China and the whole international community were expecting the start of a dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

    Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    'Ivanka Trump of North Korea' Captivates World's Media at Winter Olympics
    The recent Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang were notable by a rapprochement between North Korea and South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated that North Korean officials had told him about Pyongyang’s willingness to hold direct talks with the United States.

    READ MORE: North Korea ‘Willing' to Talk to Washington, But Trump is Trepidatious

    Meanwhile, the United States imposed a new range of its own sanctions last week against North Korea. US President Donald Trump showed readiness to move to "phase two" if these restrictions did not lead to curbing the North Korean nuclear and weapons program.

    In 2017, the situation on the Korean Peninsula intensified due to North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches and its nuclear program, which has also led to sharpened tensions between Washington and the United States.

