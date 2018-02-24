Register
19:16 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    China Opposes US Korea-Related Sanctions, Urges Washington Not to Harm Relations

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    7140

    China has responded to the US' imposition of a new package of sanctions on North Korea, which also target Chinese entities and individuals.

    China has demanded from the US to stop "such mistaken actions to avoid harming bilateral cooperation in the relevant area," adding that "stern representations" with the US over recently introduced North Korea-related sanctions had been lodged, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Trump Briefs S Korean President on New North Korea Sanctions — Mnuchin

    As some Chinese entities have fallen under the US sanctions, Beijing stressed that it fully complied with the UN Security Council’s resolutions on North Korea, according to the statement.

    Trump Turnbull
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump: If North Korea Sanctions Don't Work, We Go to 'Phase 2'
    On Friday, the US revealed its decision to impose restrictions on 27 shipping and trading companies, 28 vessels and 1 individual from the DPRK, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tanzania, Panama, Taiwan, Marshall Islands and Comoros. According to Washington, these steps are primarily aimed at blocking the supply of fuel to North Korea, bypassing the sanctions of the UN Security Council.

    The US Treasury Department also released a global shipping advisory with information about North Korea's deceptive shipping practices and warned about potential sanctions against those who enable the shipment of goods to or from North Korea.

    READ MORE: China Probing Possible Breach of UNSC's N Korea Sanctions During Sea Transfer

    Japan has supported the US decision to strengthen sanctions against Pyongyang, adding that North Korea still does not cease developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

    It has been several months since North Korea conducted the latest test. In December, another round of sanctions on the DPRK was introduced over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions. In August, the UNSC imposed sanctions on Pyongyang targeting exports of coal, iron ore, lead and seafood from the Asian nation to the UN member states.

    Related:

    China Ready to Work With US on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
    China Expands Sanctions Against North Korea, Bans Exports of Dual-Use Products
    Russian Foreign Ministry: No Alternative to Russia-China Plan for N Korea Issue
    Russia and China Criticize Vancouver Meeting on North Korea
    China Refuses to Attend Meeting on North Korea, Co-Hosted by US, Canada
    China Fully Suspends Exports of Iron, Industrial Equipment to N Korea
    China Responds to Reports of Alleged Oil Transfer to N Korea Amid UN Sanctions
    Tags:
    nuclear program, sanctions, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok