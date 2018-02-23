Ivanka Trump Briefs S Korean President on New North Korea Sanctions - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump daughter Ivanka has briefed South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the new US sanctions targeting illicit trade with North Korea, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a press conference on Friday.

"Ivanka Trump has been briefed on this, she’s been part of the team," Mnuchin said. "She had dinner with President Moon, they had a private discussion in advance about this occurring."

Ivanka Trump is in South Korea as part of the US delegation that will attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

READ MORE: Twitter Scoffs at Ivanka Trump Leading US Delegation to Winter Olympics

Earlier on Friday, Mnuchin announced the largest sanctions package that targets 27 entities, 28 shipping vessels and one individual for having participated in illicit trade with North Korea.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci MSM Grilled Over Report on Ivanka Trump's Pic With Confederate Flag in Background

The individual sanctioned by the Treasury Department is Tsang Yung Yuan, a citizen of Taiwan, who has allegedly coordinated North Korean coal exports with a Russia-based North Korean broker.

The sanctions impact an entities and shipping vessels from North Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Marshall Islands, Tanzania, Panama and Comoros, the Treasury Department said in a press release.