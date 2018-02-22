China Probing Possible Breach of UNSC's N Korea Sanctions During Sea Transfer

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing is currently examining a Japanese report that a suspected Chinese vessel may have carried out a cargo transfer with a North Korean ship in violation of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions, Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, said.

"China considers this case to be extremely important and is conducting a corresponding investigation. Beijing has always been strictly fulfilling the UNSC resolutions as well as its international obligations," Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said.

On Wednesday, Tokyo reported an alleged violation of the UN sanctions by Pyongyang after detecting an apparent cargo transfer between the North Korean tanker Yu Jong 2 and an unidentified vessel in the East China Sea. A number of Chinese characters meaning" oil, [Chinese city] Ningde, province of Fujian" were spotted on the unknown ship.

The spokesman added that, as for the alleged violation of the UNSC resolutions by Chinese individuals and legal entities," Beijing intends to seriously consider these cases in accordance with the country's legislation."

North Korea has faced several rounds of sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, conducted in violation of the UNSC resolutions. In response to these activities, in August the UNSC imposed sanctions on Pyongyang, targeting exports of coal, iron ore, and seafood from the Asian nation to UN member states.

In December, new sanctions against North Korea were imposed, strengthening the measures regarding the supply, sale or transfer of all refined petroleum products, including diesel and kerosene to North Korea.