China Probing Possible Breach of UNSC's N Korea Sanctions During Sea Transfer

"China considers this case to be extremely important and is conducting a corresponding investigation. Beijing has always been strictly fulfilling the UNSC resolutions as well as its international obligations," Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said.
The spokesman added that, as for the alleged violation of the UNSC resolutions by Chinese individuals and legal entities," Beijing intends to seriously consider these cases in accordance with the country's legislation."
North Korea has faced several rounds of sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, conducted in violation of the UNSC resolutions. In response to these activities, in August the UNSC imposed sanctions on Pyongyang, targeting exports of coal, iron ore, and seafood from the Asian nation to UN member states.
In December, new sanctions against North Korea were imposed, strengthening the measures regarding the supply, sale or transfer of all refined petroleum products, including diesel and kerosene to North Korea.
