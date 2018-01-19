Register
    Russia Regrets US Unwilling to Cooperate on Pyongyang Issue - Kremlin

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow regrets Washington's unwillingness to cooperate on the solution of the North Korean nuclear problem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    "Meanwhile, Russia has been and will be further committed to all international agreements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Donald Trump's accusations against Moscow of allegedly helping Pyongyang by supplying the country with fuel in violation of international sanctions.

    The spokesperson has underlined Moscow's readiness for the cooperation on the issue.

    "As for the lack of cooperation, we have repeatedly reminded about that. Moscow seeks cooperation with the United States in a solution of all regional and international problems. Unfortunately, we feel a lack of willingness precisely on part of our US colleagues. We still feel it, and express our regret in this regard," Peskov stated.

    The comments came in wake of US President Donald Trump's accusations against Russia who blames Moscow for hindering the solution of the North Korean issue and allegedly helping Pyongyang by supplying the country with fuel in violation of international sanctions.

    The UN Security Council has introduced a new set of punitive measures against the country's nuclear program and missile tests on December 22, limiting North Korea's refined oil imports and announcing a crackdown on vessels smuggling sanctioned goods, such as oil and coal from North Korea.

    Pyongyang has opposed these measures, calling them "an act of war" and explaining the country's nuclear weapons as a self-defense deterrent against nuclear threats and blackmailing by the US, prompting them to further consolidate their nuclear arsenal.

    Tags:
    accusations, cooperation, sanctions, UN Security Council, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia
