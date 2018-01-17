Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Wednesday that Russia is hindering progress related to the United States' global campaign to maximize pressure on North Korea in order to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea," Trump said in an interview with Reuters. "What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing."

Trump also said Vladimir Putin could do more to help with North Korea, but because the US relations with Russia have frayed since the 2016 election investigation, the Kremlin is not doing as much as it could.

The UN Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in order to impede the development of the country’s nuclear program.

Tensions have escalated on the Korean Peninsula in recent months after the United States and North Korea traded threats and insults following Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.