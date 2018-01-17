Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions

"Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea," Trump said in an interview with Reuters. "What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing."
The UN Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in order to impede the development of the country’s nuclear program.
Tensions have escalated on the Korean Peninsula in recent months after the United States and North Korea traded threats and insults following Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
