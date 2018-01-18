Trust on Nuclear, Other Issues Between US, Russia Continues to Wane - UN Chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has commented on the recent development of Russia, US ties after several years of tensions.

"Trust on nuclear and other issues between the United States and the Russian Federation continues to ebb," Guterres said during the Security Council meeting on Thursday, adding that "important measures to reduce strategic weapons, taken during and after the Cold War, are under threat".

"After the expiration of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in 2021, there is no desire to work on a new agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals," he said during a UNSC meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The START III Treaty between Russia and the United States was signed in 2010, entering into force in 2011. The agreement stipulates the reduction of deployed strategic carriers of each side to 700 units and up to 1,000 550 nuclear warheads on them. The contract is valid for 10 years — until 2021.

North Korea

The UN Chief has touched upon a ceaseless issue of the escalated tensions on the Korean peninsula, expressing his concern over the situation.

"I remain deeply concerned over the growing risk of military confrontation and any immeasurable consequences that would result," Guterres said.

