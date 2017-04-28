Register
09:48 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese man stands near a screen displaying the Chinese national flag

    US Saber-Rattling Over North Korea Aims to Cripple China's Global Economic Plans

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    The US military is increasing tensions in the Korean peninsula in order to destabilize China and weaken Beijing's efforts to build a new, alternative global economic system, Dr. Adam Broinowski, Post-doctoral research fellow at Australian National University, told Radio Sputnik.

    Beijing has suggested de-escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula by ending joint US-South Korea military exercises at the same time as demanding a stop to North Korea's nuclear weapons development.

    "China proposed the simultaneous suspension of North Korea's activities to develop nuclear weapons and missiles, and the suspension of large-scale military exercises," Maj. Gen. Shao Yuanming said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday.

    Dr. Adam Broinowski, Post-doctoral research fellow at Australian National University, told Radio Sputnik that when the US has considered discussions with North Korea on a reduction of tensions in the past, Pyongyang has responded with an offer to cease or at least suspend its nuclear program.

    "However, every time the US then turns on the military threats, North Korea digs in its heels and decides that it's not safe for it to desist from its nuclear program. So, considering the consequences, it's probably the only sane solution that China really has to propose," Broinowski said.

    In recent weeks, Washington has increased tension by announcing a more aggressive approach to the issue of North Korea's development of nuclear weapons. 

    South Korea's acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, left, inspects a variety of fire arms during a South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with the North Korea, Wednesday. April 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    US Seeks Permanent Deployment of Strategic Assets in S Korea - Defense Ministry
    US politicians including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and House speaker Paul Ryan have said that "all options are on the table," including a pre-emptive strike against Pyongyang.

    US Vice-President Mike Pence visited the demilitarized zone between the North and the South and warned Pyongyang that "the era of strategic patience is over."

    "This problem is coming to a head," national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said on April 17.

    "All of our options are on the table, undergoing refinement and further development."

    On Wednesday, President Trump ordered the entire US Senate to attend a briefing on North Korea from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Senators discussed possible action that might be taken against North Korea.

    "It seems like there's a strong consensus that they're in kind of emergency mode where they're saying, 'this is a crisis, we have to get much tougher than we have been in the past, there's no negotiation anymore.'"

    Chinese People's Liberation Army cadets shout as they take part in a bayonet drills at the PLA's Armoured Forces Engineering Academy Base, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, July 22, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    The Powder Keg Peninsula: Chinese Troops on Korean Border Prepare for Combat
    "However, any logic would understand that the military option is not really an option considering the consequences. So, in the balance it would seem it is increased saber-rattling on the part of the US to gauge what China and North Korea might do as a weather vane to test how China will react and how it will negotiate this problem by increasing pressure."

    "It seems to me that the US military in particular is also trying to put pressure on Chinese economic programs such as the One Belt, One Road initiative and the attempts to forge a strong alliance with Russia in a larger, super-continent economic trade platform and new alternative economic alliance, a massive expenditure and project that extends through to Germany." 

    "There is one emerging economic system and one existing economic system coming into collision so I think there's a lot of military posturing in order to test and see how strong this emerging alliance might be and to see what weaknesses might appear so as to exploit them and destabilize that system."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    US Seeks Permanent Deployment of Strategic Assets in South Korea
    Australian Prime Minister Fears Nuclear Strike From North Korea
    UN Security Council to Hold Ministerial Meeting on North Korea on Friday
    South Korea Rejects Trump’s $1 Billion Bill for THAAD Missile Shield
    Tags:
    economic, Silk Road, One Belt One Road, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok