Trump's National Security Adviser Says All Options on the Table for North Korea

McMaster added that the US is working with its allies, the Chinese authorities to develop a range of options to deal with North Korea. He also called the regime in North Korea "hostile."
"There is an international consensus now, including the Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot continue," McMaster said.
The White House national security adviser said that the North Korean suspected missile test fits the pattern of provocative, destabilizing and threatening behavior.
"This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime," McMaster told ABC.
According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.
The missile test launch by Pyongyang has been highly anticipated this week as North Korea celebrates one of the most important holidays which used to coincide with the country's test launches.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.
The North Korean military responded by pledging to launch a "preemptive strike" in the event of any "US provocation," as well as to target US bases in South Korea, Japan and the USS Carl Vinson.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yawn ... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's great that Kim is following Assad's policy and refusing to bow to the Beltway bully-boys. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He has to say that. I mean that the US military is in big trouble and the globalist media knows it will get that answer every time. Anything else would be a big deal from the globalists. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Nonsense!!! USA will never attack North Korea. USA has morphed into a Satanic entity only focused on the Talmudic realisation of the Greater Israel which implies destroying all nations surrounding Israel (oil wars are just an excuse!). The next step would be the self-destruction of the USA through a nuclear war with Russia after which Israel would become the ruling state of the world ruling over whatever rump of humanity is left over until the arrival of their Messiah. Donald Trump has no input in any of this, he figured that out very recently - it's the Satanic deep state who is in charge and is charting the inevitable course of human history. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete from all option Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US saved their faces with a lie and chickened out but N.K wont play their supposed part and bite the bullet so that the US clowns and their F:ing on/off table, can declare mission accomplished!! How Rude! Very Unprofessional!!! Oh the pain!
