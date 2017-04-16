Trump's National Security Adviser Says All Options on the Table for North Korea

McMaster added that the US is working with its allies, the Chinese authorities to develop a range of options to deal with North Korea. He also called the regime in North Korea "hostile."

"There is an international consensus now, including the Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot continue," McMaster said.

The White House national security adviser said that the North Korean suspected missile test fits the pattern of provocative, destabilizing and threatening behavior.

"This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime," McMaster told ABC.

Earlier on Sunday, Pyongyang supposedly launched an unidentified projectile , but the test appeared to have failed. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.

According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

The missile test launch by Pyongyang has been highly anticipated this week as North Korea celebrates one of the most important holidays which used to coincide with the country's test launches.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump pledged to "take care of" the North Korean "problem." The Pentagon sent the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

The North Korean military responded by pledging to launch a "preemptive strike" in the event of any "US provocation," as well as to target US bases in South Korea, Japan and the USS Carl Vinson.