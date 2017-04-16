Register
17:31 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017

    Trump's National Security Adviser Says All Options on the Table for North Korea

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    111401418

    US President Donald Trump's Adviser Herbert McMaster said that all options are on the table for North Korea after Pyongyang's reported failed missile test.

    McMaster added that the US is working with its allies, the Chinese authorities to develop a range of options to deal with North Korea. He also called the regime in North Korea "hostile."

    "There is an international consensus now, including the Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot continue," McMaster said.

    The White House national security adviser said that the North Korean suspected missile test fits the pattern of provocative, destabilizing and threatening behavior.

    "This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime," McMaster told ABC.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Trump's Long Game: Why Nuclear Apocalypse Didn't Erupt on Korean Peninsula
    Earlier on Sunday, Pyongyang supposedly launched an unidentified projectile, but the test appeared to have failed. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.

    According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

    The missile test launch by Pyongyang has been highly anticipated this week as North Korea celebrates one of the most important holidays which used to coincide with the country's test launches.

    The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    This is Why US Threats Against North Korea is a 'Signal to China' as Well
    Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump pledged to "take care of" the North Korean "problem." The Pentagon sent the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

    The North Korean military responded by pledging to launch a "preemptive strike" in the event of any "US provocation," as well as to target US bases in South Korea, Japan and the USS Carl Vinson.

    Related:

    Trump's Long Game: Why Nuclear Apocalypse Didn't Erupt on Korean Peninsula
    Japan Lodges Protest Against Latest North Korea’s Missile Launch
    US State Secretary, China's Top Diplomat Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula
    This is Why US Threats Against North Korea is a 'Signal to China' as Well
    Tags:
    General HR McMaster, United States, China, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africa
      Yawn ...
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      It's great that Kim is following Assad's policy and refusing to bow to the Beltway bully-boys.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      He has to say that. I mean that the US military is in big trouble and the globalist media knows it will get that answer every time. Anything else would be a big deal from the globalists.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Equation group
      Nonsense!!! USA will never attack North Korea. USA has morphed into a Satanic entity only focused on the Talmudic realisation of the Greater Israel which implies destroying all nations surrounding Israel (oil wars are just an excuse!). The next step would be the self-destruction of the USA through a nuclear war with Russia after which Israel would become the ruling state of the world ruling over whatever rump of humanity is left over until the arrival of their Messiah. Donald Trump has no input in any of this, he figured that out very recently - it's the Satanic deep state who is in charge and is charting the inevitable course of human history.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Abz
      from all option
      first should be peace and friendship
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      US saved their faces with a lie and chickened out but N.K wont play their supposed part and bite the bullet so that the US clowns and their F:ing on/off table, can declare mission accomplished!! How Rude! Very Unprofessional!!! Oh the pain!

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok