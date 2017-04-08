China Hails US Readiness to Cooperate on ‘One Belt, One Road’ Strategy

BEIJING (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump met with Xi Jinping in Florida on April 6-7.
In a Saturday statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Xi welcomed US willingness to participate in cooperation within the "One Belt, One Road" strategy.
The Chinese leader also stressed the importance of Chinese-US military ties, saying that the two sides should maintain the exchanges between their armed forces at all levels.
China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy was launched in 2013 and is aimed at developing infrastructure and strengthening ties between the Eurasian countries, focusing on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.
In October 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) could partner up with the Silk Road Economic Belt.
