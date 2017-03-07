Register
23:11 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The official emblem of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia projected on the facade of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

    Telling the Untold: Mexican Football Fan Reveals the Truth About Russia

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Life
    Get short URL
    1370100

    When Javier Vergara moved from Mexico to Russia, he knew very little about the country that has become his new home. Now he is an active social media user and the author of an online project about Russian football.

    The official hashtag of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russian will host, stands in front of the Konigsberg Cathedral, Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Despite BBC Chiller-Diller Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Vergara, who has been living in Moscow for three years, works as a Spanish language teacher. In his free time, he runs his online project called "'Futvodka" and posts pictures and videos about Russian football in social networks.

    His main goal is candidly portray Russia to Latin American football fans who are interested in attending the FIFA 2018 World Championship.

    "When I came to Russia, I noticed that there are a lot of videos of my compatriots on YouTube who moved to other countries and told about their life there. I decided that it would be interesting for people from Latin America to hear about the life in Russia on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. I first started to post pictures, comments and some curious facts on Facebook and received a good response," Vergana told Sputnik.

    His Facebook page currently has more than 33,000 followers, his Instagram profile — over 5,300. These figures reflect the interest in Russian football that exists in Latin America, and especially in Mexico, the young man believes.

    Vergana constantly improves the project. Recently, he bought a new camera and a computer for video and photo editing.

    "In March, when the winter is over, I will start making more videos about the Confederations Cup. I did not want to do it in winter as they would see a completely different Russia than in summer when the Cup will be held," Vergara explained.

    The young man believes that Moscow "is a good place to live," and recommends his compatriots to visit Russia. In his opinion, Russian football fans are not aggressive at all and their image as presented by Western media is wrong.

    "I've been living here for almost three years and have never seen those aggressive fans. I went to the games of all Moscow teams and I spent time in football bars where I met ordinary young people from 18 to 20 years with their girlfriends. This greatly changed my idea of Russia. Much of what they tell us is untrue and distorted," Vergara concluded.

    El Chapulín (Grasshopper)
    © Photo: Mario Moreno
    Chilean Football Fan Goes to Russia Looking for 'Parties, Sunshine and Beautiful Women'
    The "Russia's Hooligan Army" documentary about Russian football fans, which aired in February is criticized in Russia as a propaganda piece aimed at discouraging Britons from traveling to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    The Russian Embassy in London said in a statement that the documentary film by UK national broadcaster BBC was shot with the intention of discrediting Russia ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in the country.

    The film, which aired late on Thursday, is based on the events of the UEFA Euro 2016 championship in France, when at least 30 people were injured in clashes between Russian and English fans after a football match in Marseille.

    Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he does not fear that hooligans will cause any trouble during next year's Football World Cup in Russia, despite reported threats against foreign fans.

    Related:

    Russia, Britain Should 'Work Together' to End Football Violence
    'More Than Just a Game': Russia, Turkey Football Match Sign of New Relationship
    Tags:
    life, social media, fan, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mexico, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok