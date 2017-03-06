Russian 2018 FIFA Organizing Committee Meets UK Police to Discuss Security

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russia Launches Free Online Language Course for FIFA World Cup 2018 Volunteers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The working meeting was attended by Chief of the Russia 2018 Organizing Committee Alexei Sorokin and UK National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Football Policing Mark Roberts.

"This is our standard process of interaction. We are meeting with the representatives of the embassies of all the countries participating in the World Cup and the Confederations Cup. We are convinced that we will find the right balance between the holiday atmosphere and the absolute security," Sorokin told reporters.

Roberts expressed confidence that the Russian side would manage to ensure security during the football cup and noted that the UEFA Euro 2016 championship in France demonstrated good cooperation between Russian, English and Welsh sides.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across 11 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.