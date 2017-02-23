Register
16:55 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The official hashtag of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russian will host, stands in front of the Konigsberg Cathedral, Kaliningrad

    Famous French Football Fan Rejects Fear of Russian Hooligans at World Cup 2018

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10520

    Calmly dismissing rumors and speculations about violent Russian hooligans, famous French football fan Clément d’Antibes said he is not afraid of going to the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

    The official emblem of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia projected on the facade of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    The Myth of "Russia's Hooligan Army": What Awaits Foreign Soccer Fans in Moscow During 2018 World Cup
    Earlier in February the BBC released a documentary about Russian football hooligans who allegedly plan to turn the upcoming FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia into a veritable "festival of violence."

    It turns out however that at least some prominent football fans tend to put their trust into facts and personal experience rather than heed dire predictions and grim speculations.

    Famous French football fan Clément Tomaszewski, more known by his alias ‘Clément d’Antibes,’ told Sputnik France that he intends to attend the 2018 World Cup in Russia and sees no reason to fear this event.

    Clément d’Antibes (Clément Tomaszewski)
    © Sputnik/
    Clément d’Antibes (Clément Tomaszewski)

    According to d’Antibes, while some Russian football fans did indeed commit violent acts, it would be wrong to assume that all Russian fans are like that, not to mention that there are plenty of football hooligans in other countries as well.

    "It depends. Of course during Euro 2016 in Marseilles I saw, along with everyone else, that some Russian football fans wreaked havoc. It was wrong, such things shouldn’t happen as it was, after all, aggression; it was clearly an organized group that came there to start a fight… But Russian football fans aren’t the only ones. And I’ve been to 236 football matches played by the French national team, and visited 39 countries since 1989. A couple of times I was at the stadium next to foreign fans, and I almost never had any problems with them," d’Antibes said.

    He also dismissed concerns and rumors about Russian football hooligans allegedly planning to unleash a wave of violence upon foreign football fans during the World Cup 2018, adding that Russian law enforcement agencies are competent enough to deal with any problems that may arise during the event.

    "The last World Cup was held in Brazil, I stayed there till quarterfinals as we (then) lost to Germany. You should not wear eye-catching chains and big expensive watches when you walk outside in the evening; you need to act modest. I am not afraid of Russia. As you already know, I’ve been to Korea and South Africa, where you need to stick to European neighborhoods and stay alert, that’s all. But that’s not something to be afraid of, because otherwise I should’ve just stayed at home in front of a TV… A new issue has emerged and it is not a football fan problem but rather a threat of terrorist attacks. But we know it for certain that Russian police do their job very well," d’Antibes concluded.

    A map that chronicles d’Antibes' travels.
    © Sputnik/
    A map that chronicles d’Antibes' travels.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at venues in more than 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first-ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.

    Related:

    Russia Has No Problem With Keeping Violent Fans From Spoiling the Game
    Moscow Was Ready for Info Outbursts About Russian Football Fans - Deputy PM
    Kremlin on BBC Film on Russian Football Fans: Not Up to UK to Speak of Hooligans
    Tags:
    police, fears, violence, football fans, 2018 FIFA World Cup, France, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok