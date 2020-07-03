US ‘Creation Myth’ Obscures ‘Pornography of Violence’ Behind Present Social Conflicts - Historian

As Independence Day celebrations draw near in the US, Americans are reminded about a history that Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, regards as a product of the malfeasance of historians.

Horne, who authored numerous books such as “The Counterrevolution of 1776: Slave Resistance and the Origins of the United States of America,” asserted to Loud and Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou on Thursday that Americans have been left “unable” and “unsuited” to understand the reason why the US continues to have a “pornography of violence” because they have yet to be taught “true history of the United States of America.”

He contended that when historians cover the beginning of the 1775-83 War of Independence, they begin the story around 1750, “which is like coming into a movie midway, or three-quarters of the way through and thinking that you understand the plot of the story - which is obviously folly.”

Horne argued that historians fail to appropriately address the role of slavery and other sins of the United States in an appropriate manner, thus preventing those at home and abroad from correctly assessing the country’s true foundation.

Instead, those taught American history are inundated with documents containing false claims, such as that the founders believed that “all men are created equal.”

“The creation myth: the story of immaculate conception of the United States of America. It borders on insanity that this creation myth is still clung to, even as we continue to be pelted with evidence that it simply does not hold water,” he asserted.

“You have a control group right across the border, in Canada,” he pointed out, noting that Canada experienced no similar revolutionary upheaval.

“And yet, by any measure, working-class people - and poor people in particular - fare much better in Canada. They have the single-payer health care system, that we are repeatedly told is the gold standard, and yet Canada did not have this revolt,” Horne said.

He noted that Ian Smith, the former prime minister of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), told his political party Rhodesian Front that the country was walking in the footsteps of 1776 with the 1965 revolt “against British rule because they thought Britain was moving toward 1-person, 1-vote - an African majority rule.”

