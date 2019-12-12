Register
04:34 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Keep America Great Rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S., November 4, 2019

    ‘Full-Blown Hearings’ in Senate Could Benefit Trump, Hurt Dems Before 2020 Election

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107754/83/1077548370.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912121077548396-full-blown-hearings-in-senate-could-benefit-trump-hurt-dems-before-2020-election/

    Though Republicans are reportedly weighing the option of completely nixing witnesses from a prospective impeachment trial in an effort to prevent a drawn-out battle in the Senate for both themselves and US President Donald Trump, one expert tells Sputnik a prolonged process may hold hidden benefits for the GOP and drawbacks for Democrats.

    Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer and author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” sat down with Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Wednesday to analyze Republicans’ options in the case of an impeachment trial coming to the Senate.

    Being that their chamber requires a majority vote in order to summon witnesses to testify during impeachment hearings, the GOP ultimately has control over whether or not testimonies will be heard in the Republican-led Senate - assuming all members stick to the party line.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/an-impeachment-trial-with-no-witnesses

    While the GOP is in control, there are different schools of thought to mull over before finalizing a plan of action. Kovalik noted that the easy and quick option for the Republicans would be to use their majority-rule to block witnesses from being called and expedite the floor vote to take the heat off both Trump and the party.

    “From the Republican point of view, impeachment of their president and putting their president, essentially, on trial for impeachment looks bad,” he contended. “And the longer it goes on, the worse it will be for him and, frankly, for the Republican Party - at least potentially, though.”

    When asked about the possibility of this particular scenario playing out, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed to reporters on Tuesday that he is hoping for a no-witness trial.

    “I want to end this thing as quickly as possible,” he said, as reported by The Hill.

    Though Graham and others may be pushing for a quick turnaround for the anticipated Senate impeachment trial, Kovalik argued the GOP should consider the impact “full-blown hearings” could have on the Democrats with respect to the 2020 presidential election, particularly former US Vice President Joe Biden.

    “A lot of polls show the American people think, ‘Why don’t you just beat Trump in the election in November? Why are you doing this?’” he explained, adding that the trial could be a chance for Trump to “get some shots in” and “talk about Biden and his own potential corruption in Ukraine, of course, which is really at the heart of this impeachment proceeding.”

    However, like Graham, Senator John Thune (R-SD) did not speak glowingly of a potential call for witnesses by his chamber of Congress.

    “I think a protracted period where there are motions to call witnesses offered by both sides and lots of votes … is not going to be terribly popular with either side,” the senator said Tuesday, according to The Hill. “I think there’s going to be a desire to wrap this up in at least somewhat of a timely way.”

    While Thune did not explicitly voice his personal opinion on the matter, he did note that he believes “there’s going to be a lot of people who I think are going to say, ‘I don’t really want to drag this on.’”

    Kovalik pointed out that this school of thought, from a risk-management perspective, would also shield the Republicans’ potential witnesses from possible perjury charges.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Alleged Trump Mistress Sues Fox News Over Claims of Her Extorting US President
    Trump: Details Revealed in IG Report Are 'An Embarrassment to Our Country'
    Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Trump’s Troop Deployment to US-Mexico Border
    Lavrov Aims to Inject ‘Some Amount of Reason’ into Trump’s Syria, Missile Treaty Policies
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Tags:
    Congress, US Senate, John Kiriakou, Brian Becker, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, Perjury, John Thune, 2020 Presidential Election, Ukraine, corruption, Republicans, Democrats, Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham, Dan Kovalik, impeachment, impeachment, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse