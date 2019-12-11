Majority of Voters Oppose Trump’s Impeachment, New Poll Says

A majority of voters oppose impeaching and ousting President Trump from office, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday after Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against the US president.

The poll found that 51% of registered voters surveyed said they don’t want to see Trump impeached and removed from office — compared to 45% who do. The answers were heavily dependent on party affiliation: 83% of those who said they want the president impeached identified as Democrats, and 95% who said they don’t identified as Republicans.

The poll released Tuesday was conducted between Dec. 4 and 9, during the series of House Judiciary Committee public hearings and after the House Intelligence Committee hearings. However, it is unknown how many voters participated in the poll. The last time more than 50% opposed impeachment was when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the inquiry in late September, according to Quinnipiac University.

US House Democrats started the impeachment proceedings accusing Trump of pressuring the Ukrainian president to meddle in the 2020 US presidential election by initiating a probe into Joe Biden – one of Trump's most likely rivals in the race. They believe POTUS used US military aid to Kiev and a promise of meeting at the White House as leverage on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

US President Donald Trump denies any wrongdoing and has called the impeachment a "witch hunt". He insists that the Democrats should subpoena Biden in order to verify allegations that the former vice president pressured the previous Ukrainian administration to end a criminal probe into the Burisma gas company and his son Hunter Biden in 2016.