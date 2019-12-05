Register
04:07 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Press, cameras

    Congressional Subpoena of Journalist’s Phone Records Will Have ‘Chilling Impact’ on Free Press

    © Pixabay/CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/71/1077487130.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912051077487166-congressional-subpoena-of-journalists-phone-records-will-have-chilling-impact-on-free-press/

    Wednesday kicked off the first day of impeachment inquiry hearings before the House Judiciary Committee, and while most eyes were on the constitutional scholars’ testimonies, it was also revealed that Congress, in a move one expert describes as “troubling” and “chilling” for the free press, had subpoenaed the phone records of a working journalist.

    Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer and author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Wednesday to discuss what may come as a result of this move by House Democrats and highlight the inconsistencies in Congress’ push for a free press.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/will-impeachment-hearings-be-used-to-a

    While members of Congress were within bounds to call out US President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press and branding of the media as the “enemy of the people” during the course of 45’s presidency, Kovalik highlighted that those same individuals sounding the alarm over the need to maintain a free press are now carrying out their own attack on journalism.

    Lawmakers were quick to denounce attacks on the free press when Trump was hurling insults toward corporate, mainstream outlets such as CNN and The New York Times as personal attacks on journalists began to take place, but it would appear the same level of concern is not being applied to conservative, investigative reporter John Solomon.

    With Tuesday’s release of the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment report, it was revealed that Solomon’s AT&T phone records were subpoenaed by the congressional committee in order to retrieve details concerning his conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his associate Lev Parnas on opinion pieces published in Washington, DC-based news outlet The Hill. The outlet also recently announced it was terminating its relationship with Solomon.

    Rather than shining a light on what this subpoena may mean for the future of journalists’ ability to seek truth and maintain source confidentiality, outlets outside of the conservative realm appear silent and possibly unaware of the legal precedent it may set for those who choose to go against the mainstream view for the sake of the truth.

    Kovalik told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that he finds the subpoenaing of journalists to be “troubling” due to the fact that confidential sources who play a key role in helping the press function may be exposed.

    “I think it is chilling,” he said in reference to possible precedent set by Congress issuing a subpoena to Solomon.

    “Let’s be clear: the true journalists are ones [who] do uncover facts that go against the prevailing narrative. Instead, most of what we see in our media is what [Australian journalist] John Pilger calls anti-journalism,” Kovaliak contended, explaining that this is essentially “people just continuing to parrot the party line … or the State Department line.”

    Those who dare to go against the grain and seek truth are oftentimes vilified, argued the human rights and labor lawyer - and this practice appears to have been employed against Solomon.

    Not only will the subpoena possibly uncover the journalist’s sources who would otherwise remain anonymous, but it will also reveal private details about Solomon and possibly have a “chilling impact” on future journalists’ willingness to deviate from the mainstream for the sake of fact-finding and truth-telling. Furthermore, future sources could be wary of approaching journalists with vital information out of fear of possibly being exposed by legal order.

    Kovalik went on to point out that this subpoena was a congressional decision and “not taken to an Article III judge,” who “would understand confidentiality issues [and] understand the greater constitutional issues in a way that a … partisan congressional committee does not.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Will This Week’s Impeachment Hearings Bring Anything New?
    White House Says US House Impeachment Report Fails to Produce Evidence - Statement
    In Rare Tweet Melania Trump Criticizes Impeachment Witness For Mentioning Her Son
    Nadler: 'Unfortunate' That Trump Refuses to Participate in Impeachment Hearing
    US House Intel Committee Approves Impeachment Inquiry Report
    Tags:
    free press, journalism, Dan Kovalik, John Kiriakou, Brian Becker, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, The Hill, subpoena, House Judiciary Committee, House Intelligence Committee, Rudy Giuliani, impeachment, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse