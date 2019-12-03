House Intel Report: Trump Obstructed Impeachment Inquiry, Intimidated Witnesses

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has released its report on what it calls US President Donald Trump's "months-long effort" to use his powers of the office "to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 [presidential] election."

The US House Democrats' report, released Tuesday afternoon, detailed that Trump and his administration carried out a "unprecedented campaign of obstruction" to prevent the release of evidence and testimonies.

"Donald Trump is the first President in the history of the United States to seek to completely obstruct an impeachment inquiry undertaken by the House of Representatives," the executive summary of the report read.

"Even President Richard Nixon—who obstructed Congress by refusing to turn over key evidence—accepted the authority of Congress to conduct an impeachment inquiry."

In explaining the US president's "campaign of intimidation," the report asserted Trump has "openly discussed possible retaliation" and carried out attacks on potential witnesses.

This page from the House Intelligence Committee impeachment report. The power and impact of Twitter in the history books pic.twitter.com/bnRTU1YNZZ — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 3, 2019

"It is a federal crime to intimidate or seek to intimidate any witness appearing before Congress," the report reminded the public. "This statute applies to all citizens, including federal officials. Violations of this law can carry a criminal sentence of up to 20 years in prison."

Last month, former US envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified that she felt threatened by Trump after learning that he told his Ukrainian counterpart that she was "going to go through some things."

The US president was then accused of witness intimidation after posting a series of tweets on Yovanovitch as she appeared before Congress on November 15.

....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

The former ambassador later said that the president's tweets were "very intimidating."

According to the House Democrats' report, Trump "placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests" of the US and not only "sought to undermine the integrity" presidential election process, but also endangered US national security.

These instances of intimidation carried out by Trump and his administration were a concerted effort to cover up the fact that he "withheld the essential military aid for Ukraine as leverage to pressure Ukraine to investigate the conspiracy theory that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 US election," the House Intelligence Committee claimed in its summary.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW