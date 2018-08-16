Trump Responds to US Newspapers Protesting His Attacks on Media

US President Donald Trump has reacted to editorials published by hundreds of newspapers across the country, protesting against, what they called, his attacks on the free press.

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — President Donald Trump called on Thursday the 'fake news media' the opposition.

"THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country…. BUT WE ARE WINNING!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump's comments came as nearly 200 newspapers across the United States published a coordinated series of editorials on Thursday to condemn Trump's attacks on the media.

Later on, the president posted a Twitter message attacking the Boston Globe for leading the effort, saying the Globe "is in collusion" with other papers.

The Boston Globe, which was sold to the the Failing New York Times for 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS (plus 800 million dollars in losses & investment), or 2.1 BILLION DOLLARS, was then sold by the Times for 1 DOLLAR. Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

​The US president added he wants nothing more than true freedom of the press in the United States, but while the press is able to write and say what it wants, it is pushing a political agenda of fake news and "just plain trying to hurt people."

There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

​Previously, The Boston Globe said in its editorial that the ongoing confrontations between the White House and the media reached a high point when Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to disavow Trump's claims that the media is the "enemy" of the American people. The media has called on other media to join their movement, using the hashtag #EnemyOfNone.

