15:19 GMT +327 November 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

    Trump Suggests Creating Worldwide Network to Counter CNN's 'Unfair' Reporting

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    CNN and President Trump have long been engaged in a war of words, with the latter accusing the news network of spreading "fake news," while CNN urges Trump to stop vilifying the media.

    US President Donald Trump slammed CNN for portraying the US in an "unfair and false way" to the rest of the world and suggested launching a "Worldwide Network" to counter CNN's reporting by showing another view on the situation in the country.

    The president didn't elaborate in his Twitter rant on 26 November, what this new worldwide network will look like and how will it be different from the "Voice of America," funded by the US government and broadcasting to the rest of the world.

    Trump's suggestion has spurred a wide range of reactions across social media. A lot of people supported the president's initiative, confirming that CNN's reporting of the events in the US can often shape the opinion of people abroad.

    Some even alleged that CNN actually poses a real threat to the US with its news and urged Trump to take action.

    Not all netizens were positive about Trump's idea, noting it is strikingly similar to practices of dictatorships.

    Others noted that watching CNN abroad was still better than watching Fox News

    One Twitterian reminded Trump that the US already has its "state propaganda" airing internationally in 40 languages.

    The US president and CNN have been engaged in a long-running feud for a long time now. Trump has slammed the news network on multiple occasions over allegedly spreading "fake news," claiming it has led to a sharp decline in CNN's domestic ratings.

    The White House recently revoked a press pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, after an incident, where he refused to give up the microphone during a Trump press conference, engaging in a verbal feud with the US president. The news network filed a suit against the Trump administration, demanding the restoration of Acosta's pass.

    CNN in turn has accused Trump of "continued attacks on the media" and of allegedly inciting violence against journalists by calling media outlets "the enemy of the people."

