Trump Suggests Creating Worldwide Network to Counter CNN's 'Unfair' Reporting

CNN and President Trump have long been engaged in a war of words, with the latter accusing the news network of spreading "fake news," while CNN urges Trump to stop vilifying the media.

US President Donald Trump slammed CNN for portraying the US in an "unfair and false way" to the rest of the world and suggested launching a "Worldwide Network" to counter CNN's reporting by showing another view on the situation in the country.

READ MORE: After More Legal Threats, CNN Says Acosta's Press Pass Restored by White House

The president didn't elaborate in his Twitter rant on 26 November, what this new worldwide network will look like and how will it be different from the "Voice of America," funded by the US government and broadcasting to the rest of the world.

While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

….and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

Trump's suggestion has spurred a wide range of reactions across social media. A lot of people supported the president's initiative, confirming that CNN's reporting of the events in the US can often shape the opinion of people abroad.

@realDonaldTrump you are correct. I live in Japan with my Japanese wife several months of the year. The Japan News truly believes what CNN reports and then copies them to the masses. Japanese civilians truly believe CNN and “think” Trump is a dictator trying to rule Japan someday — Justin Blake (@JustinBlakeReal) November 27, 2018

This is true. I cant get fox news in Sweden, only cnn. I have to watch fake news if i want to see anything from u.s. on TV. Swedish television also send fake news on their channels. So i can chose fake news or fake news. — Tim Nilsson (@amegan104) November 27, 2018

Some even alleged that CNN actually poses a real threat to the US with its news and urged Trump to take action.

You need to look at this problem Mr Trump and do something. This is the classic case of treason. The CNN coward's are hiding behind the "freedom of speech" as they're trying to destroy our republic. I appreciate you trying to shame them! They have no empathy. Just politics! — Robert Clingerman (@RobertClinger13) November 27, 2018

Talk to the FCC about broadcasting licenses. Somebody has to take CNN's broadcasting license away. We're not here to hear false lies. Get rid of them. — ❎FREEDOMS-WARRIOR (@USA_MAG1) November 27, 2018

I’d say you’re doing more damage to the 🇺🇸 perception than any news channel ever could. — public thoughts (@TraceyLoveLife) November 27, 2018

Not all netizens were positive about Trump's idea, noting it is strikingly similar to practices of dictatorships.

Right after we rename the country The Glorious People's Democratic Free Republic of Totally Not a Dictatorshipastan — Jake (@Jake_0311) November 27, 2018

Hahaha hahaha hahaha… Yes cos a government run state media pushing narratives the government approve is definitely not a dictator move… /s — Saurav (@Ricky251294) November 27, 2018

Others noted that watching CNN abroad was still better than watching Fox News

You should be thankful. If the rest of the world had to watch FoxNews the reputation of the US would be much worse than the all-time low it's already hit today. And we would be laughing even more about you than we already do. — Ilja Albrecht (@drumsMalta) November 27, 2018

Luckily the rest of the world doesn't have Fox News. Did you know the rest of the world actually trust their news channels, mostly because they don't have the words 'Fake News Media" rammed down their throats by their government. Because (most of) the world is actually sane… — Trumpton 2020 (@trumpton2020) November 27, 2018

One Twitterian reminded Trump that the US already has its "state propaganda" airing internationally in 40 languages.

You all do realize US state propaganda exists in over 40 languages via the Voice of America.



By law these foreign broadcasts are not allowed to be aired in the US.



Gee… I CAN ONLY WONDER WHY.



Details —https://t.co/drUkvLIe42 — Jake Andrew Giddes (@JakeGiddes) November 27, 2018

The US president and CNN have been engaged in a long-running feud for a long time now. Trump has slammed the news network on multiple occasions over allegedly spreading "fake news," claiming it has led to a sharp decline in CNN's domestic ratings.

READ MORE: CNN Slams Trump for 'Continued Attacks on the Media' After Bomb Scare

The White House recently revoked a press pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, after an incident, where he refused to give up the microphone during a Trump press conference, engaging in a verbal feud with the US president. The news network filed a suit against the Trump administration, demanding the restoration of Acosta's pass.

CNN in turn has accused Trump of "continued attacks on the media" and of allegedly inciting violence against journalists by calling media outlets "the enemy of the people."