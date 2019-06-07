Register
04:11 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.

    Trump’s Mexico Tariff Threat ‘Desperate’ Attempt to Lower Federal Interest Rates

    © AFP 2019 /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US President Donald Trump’s global trade war is a desperate attempt to win the 2020 election by lowering federal interest rates, Richard Wolff, a professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work, told Sputnik Thursday.

    Last week, Trump threatened to impose a 5% import tax on all Mexican goods starting June 10 in an effort to stop the flow of undocumented migrants coming across the US-Mexico border. The US president also threatened to increase the duty by 5% every month until it reaches 25%.

    ​In response, Mexican representatives have met with senior Trump administration officials at the White House for two days in a row in an attempt to convince Washington to forgo its tariff plan. However, the meetings between high-level US and Mexican officials on immigration and trade have yet to result in a deal, NBC News reported, citing a senior administration official. 

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Mexico Privately Warns US Against Tariff War – Report

    "While I still believe that this is mostly political theater designed to get Trump reelected by having him position himself as the great protector of some imaginary onslaught of foreign people… I am now persuaded that while it is still that, the effects of it are so bad and promise to be so long-lasting that the other countries, which include China and Mexico, are now deciding that this may in fact last a long time," Wolff told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    On Thursday, Mexico reportedly pledged to deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the country's border with Guatemala in a bid to avoid US tariffs on Mexican goods. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, the Trump administration's tariffs against Mexico would hit Texas the hardest, followed by Michigan, California, Illinois and Ohio. If raised to 25%, the tariff hikes would threaten $26.75 billion in imports to Texas alone.  

    Migrants reportedly attempting to storm U.S.-Mexico border
    © Photo: Blak Stone
    US Apprehended 130,000 Migrants at Southwest Border With Mexico in May - CBP

    Meanwhile, Trump also announced Thursday that he is considering raising tariffs on at least another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods following the G20 summit in Japan on June 28 and 29, which will be the first time Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met since the last G20 summit last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    The latest round of the US-Chinese trade talks ended in mid-May without an agreement, with the US increasing duties from 10% to 25% on Chinese imports worth about $200 billion. Beijing retaliated by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports starting June 1.

    "It's beginning to cost their [Mexico, China] economies so they are going to start pushing back, which will force Trump, given the theater he is running, to accelerate and intensify what he is doing, which is what you can see. This may last a good bit longer and therefore do a greater degree of damage. Trump tried very hard a few months ago to get the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. If you lower interest rates, it's cheaper for people to borrow money and to spend that money, and he wanted that to boost the economy. The Federal Reserve… told him to go take a hike. His answer: crash the economy a little, force the interest rates to be lowered that way and get… reelected… even at the price of long-term damage to both American industry and the industries of the rest of the world," Wolff explained.

    The Critical Hour
    High-Level Trade Talks With China Fail, While Tariffs Double

    The Federal Reserve System is the US central banking system established in 1913. The purpose of the Federal Reserve, according to its website, is to "conduct the nation's monetary policy to promote maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates in the US economy." The Federal Reserve typically reduces interest rates to boost economic growth, because lower financing cost stimulates borrowing and investing. However, when federal rates are too low, the general price of goods and services in the economy can increase, a phenomenon known as inflation. 

    "[Trump] made it explicit to say that he is imposing tariffs because he has a political objective of blocking immigrants and refugees. We [the US] are members of the World Trade Organization, which explicitly prohibits doing that," Wolff added. "He is desperate. He has to win an election… he needs a booming economy."

    "If there is a recession, which the majority of people believe there will be in 2020, his election is done," Wolff continued.

    According to a report by the New York Times, citing a Bain consulting firm survey of more than 200 corporate executives, the trade war between the US and China is "accelerating a corporate trend of shifting supply chains away from China." The questionnaire found that 42% of those surveyed said they plan to source materials from other countries instead of China, while 25% said that they are planning to redirect investments out of China. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Possibility of Lifting China Tariffs Depends on Future Negotiations - Trump

    "Many companies were initially reluctant to abandon long-standing supplier relationships over a trade dispute that could be over in months, choosing instead to absorb the tariffs or find ways to share the costs with suppliers and customers. Now some are re-evaluating those decisions," the Times notes.

    However, Wolff told Sputnik that he doesn't expect supply chains to be shifted away from China.

    "To change a supply chain is a very costly, difficult and risky business. Very few companies that have taken the time and the trouble over the years to establish the supply chains they rely on are going to reorganize them, only to discover that Trump has once again has changed his mind. And then they will have to spend a fortune of money and have to go back and reverse. The greatest damage being done by Trump, he would like us to believe, is to China. The greatest damage is being done to American companies, because what Trump has taught the rest of the world is that you cannot rely on American companies," Wolff explained.

    Related:

    Mexico Hopes to Prevent Trump-Proposed Tariffs in Eleventh-Hour Talks
    Trump 'Absolutely Deadly Serious' About Tariffs Against Mexico – Chief of Staff
    US Starts Collecting 25% Tariffs on Chinese Products Arriving by Sea - Reports
    Heading South? Trump's Mexican Tariffs Cause Stock Tumble
    Trump Tariffs on Mexico to Have ‘Severe’ Consequences for Texas - US Lawmaker
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade war, tariffs, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse